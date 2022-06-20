Pets or People Afraid of Fireworks, Here’s What You Can Do Instead

Dog boarding is a facility where they take care of your dog either for a few hours or a day (called dog daycare) or for a longer period of time, like when you go on vacation. Dog boarding has been around for many years but dog daycare has taken off with the increase of dog ownership among working families. Dog daycare can be fun, even enriching — for both you and your pup. Staying positive is key, because your dog can sense any anxiety you’re feeling. How will you know if your dog likes daycare? As one of our experts says, you’ll know — because your dog will never lie to you! Here’s how to find dog daycare that’s sure to be a howling success.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO