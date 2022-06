REEDSBURG, Wis. — A Loganville man who police said was following children is charged with four counts of child enticement, online court records show. Randall Davis, 44, was arrested last week in Reedsburg. Police said that he was following children in the 100 block of 2nd Street and trying to buy them food or give them money. An off-duty officer monitored Davis until other officers arrived. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

