Dubuque, IA

Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect faces charges after pipe-bomb incident Wednesday

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Davenport suspect faces felony charges in connection with a pipe bomb after an incident in Davenport on Wednesday. Shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police and Davenport Fire Arson Investigators responded to the 1700 block of Spring Street about a pipe bomb that had been detonated inside of a boat, according to a news release from Davenport Police and court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards. 26 year old Seth Fuoco of Dubuque entered a plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500. Business owner Thomas Kane of Kane Rentals told authorities that Fuoco was an employee who used two company credit cards between December and February to make unauthorized purchases.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Four arrested after QC chase with Dodge charging at 111 mph

Four men were arrested Tuesday in Whiteside County — including one wanted for first-degree murder — after a chase where the suspect vehicle zoomed past 100 miles an hour. On June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on I-88, when the Deputy clocked a silver Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a speed of 111 mph, according to a Sheriff’s Department release Wednesday.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested on Theft Charges

A Dubuque man is facing theft charges after his arrest over the weekend. 31 year old Thomas Ostrander was arrested Saturday on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Four wanted men arrested after driving at high speeds through Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Four men wanted on various charges are in custody after a traffic stop led to a crash in Whiteside County. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office on June 21, 2022 around 8:00 a.m., a Whiteside County Deputy was conducting stationary patrol on Interstate-88, when a silver Dodge Charger was clocked at 111-mph. It matched the description in an alert for a vehicle involved in a fleeing & eluding incident in Rock Island County.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police respond to report of stabbing victim

The Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of stabbing. Officers with the Muscatine Police Department were called to the scene of a reported stabbing victim June 20 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Responding officers discovered Jeramy Hindlebaugh, 45, with a stab wound and lying in a yard on East 8th Street. Police officers rendered aid to Hindlebaugh, who was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital of Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
x1071.com

18 Year Old From Boscobel Arrested For Incident at Pool

One person was arrested following an incident at the Boscobel Swimming Pool Sunday Night. Authorities were notified about 7 pm there was an adult male making threats to family and friends and had a knife in his possession. He was identified as 18 year old Chance Ruetten of Boscobel, who was threatening harm to others with what authorities called a fixed blade knife, similar to a hunting knife. Ruetten was charged with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. His next scheduled court appearance is the morning of June 27th.
BOSCOBEL, WI
KWQC

Police presence in Davenport Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A police presence was seen Wednesday in Davenport. About 2:45 p.m., a TV6 crew could see multiple squad cars in the area of 12th and Sturdevant streets. No word on the cause for the police presence or word of any injuries or arrests. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after 1 injured in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg Monday. Muscatine police responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Street for a reported person stabbed, according to a media release. According to police, officers found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DERRICK NEPHEW JR., 28, 6’1”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Muscatine police investigate armed robbery

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Pearl City Tobacco and Liquor Monday. Muscatine police responded about 9:33 p.m. to the store at 200 Green Street for a report of an armed robbery, according to a media release. According to police, witnesses reported...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man convicted of machete assault sentenced to prison

A 40-year-old Davenport man accused of wielding a machete during a 2020 assault has been sentenced to prison. According to court documents filed June 6, Georgi pleaded guilty to. Count 1 – assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Sentence: Two years. Count 6 – willful injury causing serious injury....
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Troopers find gun in crashed car after suspect ran off

A 19-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Iowa State troopers say he ran from a crashed car where a gun was found. Dale Shorter Jr. faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – Cannibidol – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man. On Wednesday, June 16, police obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Derrick B. Nephew, Jr. on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are in connection with a shooting in the Circle K convenience store parking lot that left one person injured the day before. Bond is set at $300,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
x1071.com

Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA

