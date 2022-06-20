Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.

