SAN DIEGO - Five Native American tribes in California are set to receive more than $1 Million dollars in federal funding to help preserve their tribal language. Those tribes include the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and the Pala Band of Mission Indians in San Diego County, which are set to receive a combined $300,000. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the funding will help pay for native language teachers and resources like flash cards.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO