The City of Dubuque is holding a short ceremony on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels. The event will be held on the new overlook south of the railroad tracks above the tunnels. Following the ceremony, Mayor Brad Cavanagh will lead a bike ride on the new trail connection through the tunnel to East 22nd Street for the 7th Annual Sustainability Fair being held at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway from 5 – 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their bikes and ride along.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO