HERRIN -- Herrin Hometown Christmas will hold a major fundraiser Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. with "Dueling Piano's" in the Galleria at Herrin Civic Center. Professional pianists Nathan Beasley and Keith Javors will offer a concert of popular and classical piano pieces in a musical duel to raise funds for the Hometown Christmas. That celebration begins its third year, offering unusual and original Christmas decorations throughout the downtown district in Herrin.

HERRIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO