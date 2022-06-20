ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Duchess Camilla Opened Up About Her Marriage to Prince Charles Not Always Being "Easy"

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I reported on Kim Kardashian and how—despite what some may think—she has a really strong sense of humor. Now, here's another public figure who, if you didn't know any better, it might surprise you to find out is capable of hilariously and endearingly making fun of herself: none other...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, Just Might Have a Royal Future

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How extraordinary it was, on Wednesday, to see none other than Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, riding up the famous straight of Royal Ascot, seated in one of the three carriages reserved for the royals, seated next to her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and wearing a white dress and a boater hat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Charles Sweetly Bounces Prince Louis, 4, On Knee During Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Pageant

Prince Charles proved a proud grandpapa during the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The future king of England, 73, was spotted bouncing his grandson, Prince Louis, on his knee while they took in all the extravagant festivities in honor of his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s, 70 years as monarch. Seated next to his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, Charles was all smiles as he held the royal 4-year-old close.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Marriages#Domestic Violence#British Royal Family
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Will Need to Return to the Royal Family to “Relieve Pressure” Off Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Says

Last weekend was the first time we had seen a Buckingham Palace balcony moment since 2019—pre-pandemic and, well, pre-a lot of things. At the last Trooping the Colour before COVID-19 struck our world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very much still working royals, as was Prince Andrew. Prince Philip was still alive, and the Buckingham Palace balcony was full, packed to the brim with the Queen and her entire family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Prince William Is Reportedly 'Deeply Upset' About Prince Harry's Exit From The Royal Family, Despite Jubilee Reunion

While Prince William and Prince Harry were seemingly all smiles at Platinum Jubilee festivities honoring their grandmother last week, rumors are circulating that the bond between the royal brothers is still somewhat tense or strained. According to a new report from The Sun, the two allegedly didn’t spend any time together behind the scenes when Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their 2 children were in England for the Jubilee events.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William makes cheeky comment about Queen during Jubilee concert - royals react

Prince William revealed the cheeky side of his sense of humour during his tribute to The Queen at the Platinum Party At The Palace. As he honoured his grandmother's 70-year reign, the future king quipped about the Queen's age, remarking: "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century," to much amusement from his fellow royals in the crowd.
WORLD
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy