Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate — up from the previous $500 estimate. Residents who file state taxes by June 30 are now expected to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday. Polis said the increased rebate amounts — which were $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for joint filers in May — are thanks to June economic forecasts showing higher state revenue than initially projected.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO