New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking study is hoping to find treatments and even a cure...

marthastewart.com

Eating One Egg Each Day Could Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease, New Study Suggests

You've likely heard the age-old saying, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," but it turns out that what you eat in the morning is just as important. According to new research, eating up to one egg daily can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. "Few studies have looked at the role that plasma cholesterol metabolism plays in the association between egg consumption and the risk of cardiovascular diseases, so we wanted to help address this gap," says lead author Lang Pan, MSc, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Peking University in Beijing, China in a press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers may have found the missing link between Alzheimer's and vascular disease

For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and Alzheimer's has remained unexplained despite the intense efforts of researchers.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Gum disease is linked with heart attacks and diabetes

A large study has found that people with a prior heart attack or diabetes are more likely to have gum disease than their healthy counterparts. The research is presented at EuroPerio10, the world's leading congress in periodontology and implant dentistry organized by the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP). "This was...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maria Shriver
Kimberly Williams Paisley
#Heart Health#Alzheimers#Disease#Senior Health
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

Dementia and sleep: What do we know about this link?

(WHO), “dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all diseases and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.”. The WHO states that around 55 million people have dementia, and by 2050 the number is likely to be almost 140 million. Between 60% and 70% of people with dementia have Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Above Average Blood Sugar Can Put You at Risk of a Heart Attack

Adults between the age of 18 and 44 with prediabetes were more likely to be hospitalized due to a heart attack than those without prediabetes. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is substantially decreased or blocked. This blockage in the heart arteries is generally caused by an accumulation of fat, cholesterol, and other substances.
RESTON, VA
ScienceAlert

The Human Heart Can Repair Itself, And We Now Know Which Cells Are Crucial For It

Our bodies are pretty ingenious when it comes to self-repair, and scientists have been studying in detail the ways in which the heart patches itself up after a heart attack (myocardial infarction). They hope to find clues that could lead to better treatments for cardiovascular problems. New research has revealed that the immune response of the body and the lymphatic system (part of the immune system) are crucial in the way that the heart repairs itself after a heart attack has caused damage to the heart muscle. Key to the study was the discovery of the role played by macrophages, specialist cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds strong association between prediabetes and heart attack risk

Prediabetes appears to be a strong independent risk factor for heart attacks, according to a new study presented Saturday, June 11 at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to...
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Click here to read the full article. Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Simple brain scan can detect early-stage Alzheimer's with up to 98% accuracy and give same-day result, study finds — and it could be on the NHS by 2025

A simple brain scan can detect people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, a study suggests. In what could be a breakthrough, researchers have developed an algorithm that can diagnose the condition with up to 98 per cent accuracy. The computer programme uses standard MRI technology found in most hospitals to produce...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease: What's the Link?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition in which there is damage to nervous system tissue, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling, numbness, and vision problems to debilitating muscle weakness. In addition to damaging the brain and spinal cord, MS may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including problems in the heart and blood vessels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Everything to know about nonobstructive coronary artery disease

Nonobstructive coronary artery disease (CAD) occurs when the coronary arteries have a plaque buildup. Experts usually view it as less severe than obstructive CAD. However, research reveals nonobstructive CAD may also increase the risk of a heart attack. In this article, we examine the differences between nonobstructive and obstructive CAD....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SFGate

Aspirin Still Recommended to Help Prevent Another Heart Attack or Ischemic Stroke

(BPT) - Aspirin is one of the most common, useful, and effective over-the-counter medicines in the world and has been trusted by physicians for more than 120 years but more and more people are confused when it comes to appropriate usage. This confusion is a result of recent media coverage around the updates to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) aspirin recommendations. These updated recommendations are specific to primary prevention, which is when you take aspirin to help prevent a first heart attack or clot-related stroke.
HEALTH

