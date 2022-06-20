Business executive, 36, 'sent video clips of him swearing at his ex-girlfriend through the video doorbell at her Chelsea home', court hears

A business executive accused of sending video clips of him swearing at his ex-girlfriend in Italian through her video doorbell has denied harassing her.

Christian Frattarelli, 36, moved next door to Paola Fasoli in Chelsea after he moved out when their romance ended last year.

Frattarelli is subject to an interim stalking protection order which bans him from contacting, surveilling and approaching Paola Fasoli.

He denied harassing Ms Fasoli by sending her abusive text and video messages between 1 December 2021 and 19 February 2022, and theft of the doorbell, worth £50.

Christian Frattarelli, 36, (pictured) allegedly moved next door to his ex Paola Fasoli in Chelsea after they split up

Prosecutor Samuel Rowe earlier said: 'They appear to have had a friendship between roughly October 2021 and December 2021 at which time Mr Frattarelli was living with her and the pair entered into, it appears, an intimate relationship.'

Mr Frattarelli had moved out of Ms Fasoli's £700,000 apartment in Fulham Road, Chelsea and into the address next door late last year.

Mr Rowe said: 'It appears Ms Fasoli was initially intending to invite Mr Frattarelli on a holiday to Dubai for her birthday in February 2022.

'Due to a breakdown in their relationship she decided not to.'

The victim has alleged that Mr Frattarelli, of Fulham Road, Chelsea, began being 'abusive' to her.

'Ms Fasoli alleges that...Mr Frattarrelli began contacting her by proxy, by causing her video enabled doorbell to switch on so that it would send her a notification and short video clip,' Mr Rowe continued.

'Ms Fasoli says that between 2 February and when she returned from Dubai on 11 February Mr Frattarelli continued to send these short video clips to her by proxy including a series of offensive messages whereby he would walk past the camera and swear in Italian.

'Ms Fasoli says on 14 February...she had a male friend visiting her that evening.

'As a result of the male leaving Ms Fasoli's home Mr Frattarelli stood outside her front door and clapped loudly and the following day proceeded to tear the video enabled doorbell from her front door.'

Robert Katz, defending, told the court: 'There has been no contact since February.

'The doorbell belongs to Mr Frattarelli anyway.

'He is moving out of his address later this month.

'These allegations are unfounded.'

Frattarelli was bailed ahead of his trial at Westminster Magistrates Court on 11 August.

