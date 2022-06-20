Odessa Painting Company Knocks 20% Off Summer Painting Projects

CLEARWATER, FL – June 21, 2022 – Always selecting new venues and opportunities to support local businesses and promote comradery in the workplace, Engel & Völkers shops based in Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa joined together on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at the Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg Clearwater to compete a team-building cornhole tournament. The venue provided drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a private area for the cornhole event. Engel & Völkers is a luxury real estate brokerage with five shops located here in the Tampa Bay area alone. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, Tampa Downtown and South Tampa, who participated in the event, have been ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.

