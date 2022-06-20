ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, FL

Odessa Painting Company Knocks 20% Off Summer Painting Projects

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaiting for a sign to freshen up the paint on your home or business? Look...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

John Burpee & Associates Close 4901 38th Ave N

John Burpee & Associates is proud to announce the sale of 4901 38th Ave N St. Petersburg Florida for $625,000. John Burpee represented the buyer in the transaction who is a long-term client of the firm and local real estate investor that specializes in local retail opportunities in the Tampa Bay market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dealership chain closing half its stores, laying off 30% of workforce

A Virginia based chain of used car dealerships is closing half its stores in the country, including one it recently opened in Clearwater, and reducing its workforce by about 30%. CarLotz, which sells vehicles on consignment, announced that it is closing 11 stores nationwide and backed out on leases to...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

What's going into those massive I-4 warehouses in Plant City?

The secret's finally out. Two massive new buildings are going up along I-4 at Frontage Road that could have far reaching effects on the area’s economy. The bigger of the two is City Furniture, which will have a massive showroom, café with craft beer, corporate offices and warehouse space.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Model homes expected soon in new ‘city’ of Angeline

Crews are busy at Angeline, a new 6,200-acre master-planned community in Central Pasco. A recent tour of the property, given by Vaike O’Grady, vice president of marketing and communications for Metro Development Group, provided an early glimpse of the emerging development. Fabric banners proclaim Angeline, on a portion of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The St Petersburg Arts Alliance is delighted to announce our 2022 Individual Artist Grant Program Awardees

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance (SPAA) partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs to establish an Individual Artist Grant Program in 2015. For our eighth year, SPAA is proud to be able to award 20 artists with a $1,000 grant! In addition, funding from the John Collins Arts Endowment Grant awarded another artist a grant of $1,650!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Area Engel & Völkers Host Cornhole Competition

CLEARWATER, FL – June 21, 2022 – Always selecting new venues and opportunities to support local businesses and promote comradery in the workplace, Engel & Völkers shops based in Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa joined together on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at the Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg Clearwater to compete a team-building cornhole tournament. The venue provided drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a private area for the cornhole event. Engel & Völkers is a luxury real estate brokerage with five shops located here in the Tampa Bay area alone. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, Tampa Downtown and South Tampa, who participated in the event, have been ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Beignet hotspot The Poor Porker will close and be replaced with Unfiltered Lakeland

Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet fix while you can—because Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will soon close its doors. “We are both proud and saddened to announce that, effective July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will be closing its doors permanently to make way for the next generation of food, art, retail, and entertainment at 801 East Main Street - Unfiltered Lakeland,” a recent post from the space's Facebook reads.
LAKELAND, FL
fox4now.com

Polk County Building Division closed for scheduled maintenance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Building Division will be closed, and the Citizen Portal will be down for scheduled maintenance starting Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. until Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. Polk County will be installing DigEplan, a new electronic document review...
POLK COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

City to stop resort from monopolizing beach access parking

BRADENTON BEACH – The city is addressing complaints about the city-owned beach access at the west end of 23rd Street North being used as guest-only parking for a privately owned resort. According to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office, the Seabreeze at Anna Maria Inn resort property located on...
ANNA MARIA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Support Veterans and Service Dogs at Inaugural Paws for Purpose Event

Sarasota, FL (June 22, 2022) – The local chapter of the American Advertising Federation, known as AAF Suncoast, invites you and your furry friends to join them at the Sarasota Farmers Market for the inaugural Paws for Purpose charitable event on Saturday, July 2 from 7am-1pm. AAF Suncoast is...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Petco Foundation Invests in Kids and Canines’ Life-Changing Work Supporting Kids Through Therapy Dogs

Kids and Canines, a community non-profit, has been awarded a $5000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support Our ADAPT Program (A Dog Assisted Program for Therapy) Program. The ADAPT Program helps the Tampa Bay community’s most disadvantaged, underserved children by building needed social, life and job skills that empower youth for a brighter future.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Firm Named Florida Builder of the Year

Nautilus Homes was named Florida Builder of the Year by the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). No stranger to awards, the firm’s work is well-known locally. From an Antebellum-style home on the Manatee River we wrote about a couple of years ago to its ultra-chic architectural partnership on the En Pointe luxury condominiums on Golden Gate Point, Nautilus’ work has caught our eye before.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

The city that goes 83 days without a sunset

Imagine living in a city where the sun doesn’t set for months? People living in America’s northernmost city, Utqiagvik, Alaska (formally known as Barrow, Alaska) can tell you all about it. Utqiagvik is on an 83 day stretch without a sunset, which means it sits in daylight 24...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

First bodega Market coming to downtown Lakeland

For the very first time, downtown Lakeland is set to receive its very own bodega storefront. bodega Market, a 1,500-square-foot convenience store that will be in the building that was previously home to Silver Ring Cafe, is set to open its doors this fall. The market is owned by Lakelanders...
LAKELAND, FL
Longboat Observer

Area scientists study why Lakewood Ranch ponds have been turning brown

With a handful of ponds suffering different levels of "brownification" in the County Club and Lake Club villages, the Inter-District Authority has been seeking answers, including those from University of Florida scientists. Tom Merrell, the IDA's director of operations, had previously noted the emergence of browning ponds. “We’re not really...

