ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Club Champion Expands Store Count

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 3 days ago

Club Champion, the custom golf club fitter, opened four new stores in the second quarter in Huntsville, AL; Westport, CT; Colorado Springs, CO; and Peachtree City, GA. Club Champion has surpassed 100...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Incredible BBQ Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a Southern city that’s especially proud of its Southern-ness, with a wide range of memorials and museums that commemorate its key role in the Civil War and Civil Rights movement. Southern hospitality is another common theme in Atlanta, encompassing a wide range of warm and welcoming traditions...
ATLANTA, GA
chainstoreage.com

Avalon developer Mark Toro announces first project for his new company

Less than a year after it came together, Toro Development Company has announced plans to turn a 43-acre site in Johns Creek, Ga., into a “Third Place” combining retail, dining, and entertainment. Company chief Mark Toro had done the same thing at the award-winning Avalon mixed-use center in...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Peachtree City, GA
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
Westport, CT
Sports
City
Westport, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
Peachtree City, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Peachtree City, GA
Business
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Business
Westport, CT
Business
RideApart

Yamaha Is Building Its First SMART Manufacturing Warehouse In Georgia

Yamaha is a massive company, with interests in multiple powersports areas. It’s also not afraid to try new things—which could be why, on June 9, the company broke ground on its first-ever SMART warehouse. The facility is located in Newnan, Georgia, and will focus on producing Yamaha’s ATVs, WaveRunners, side-by-sides, and golf carts.
NEWNAN, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica interprets as "Rich Village" in Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. In Georgia, Villa Rica is the City of Gold, sitting in Douglas and Carroll Counties. Aside from its remarkable history and culture, the city offers recreational and leisure activities that attract many visitors each year. It is home to...
VILLA RICA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Ct#Ga#Trackman
AccessAtlanta

20 best things to do in Atlanta: Our ultimate bucket list

Guests are coming to town, and they want to be acquainted with all that is Atlanta. What is the quintessential cuisine, the absolute attraction, and the paramount place that you must visit? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered!. 1. Chow down at The Varsity. Hailing as a staple of...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of Atlanta’s oldest bars and restaurants

These 7 bars and restaurants are mainstays for a reason. They’ve stood the test of time serving up cold drinks and delicious food with a smile. Walk into this Virginia-Highland restaurant and bar and you’ll be immediately struck by its history, evident in the solidness of the dark-stained wood bar and tin tile ceiling. Sandra Spoon, wife of the original owner, Warren Bruno, now owns Atlanta’s oldest continuously licensed tavern along with friend Kevin Drawe.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
thetoptours.com

9 Popular Beaches To Visit Near Atlanta (2022)

Atlantans know sun, sand, and fun. And why not? With so many beautiful beaches around, the locals of Atlanta have multiple ways to go and cool off during the summer season. Atlanta though does not have its own coastline; however, it boasts a prime location to multiple gorgeous beaches nearby. Within a few hours of driving distance, these beaches make up for a great day trip and even a fun weekend getaway. Or the ones that are a little afar call for a long-term summer holiday. While some beaches near Atlanta are accessible via the mainland, others are accessible only via boat.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Milton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Milton, Georgia

Milton is an area that has major tourist attractions, both for domestic and international tourists because it is closer to Atlanta. The city is ranked as one of the top cities for residents. Mode of Transport. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), manages all improvements to state routes, even if they...
MILTON, GA
Eater

The Closure of an Iconic Midtown Promenade Dive Bar Shocks Atlanta

It appears longtime Midtown Promenade dive bar the Highlander is now closed after 30 years at the Monroe Drive complex. The bar apparently shut down after service on Monday, June 20. Owners Darby Yale and Darlene Copeland-Yale, who recently took over the Highlander from Jeff Merback, posted the announcement to...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 6/21: On a hospital, Maine and Jan. 6

NEW BRIDGE: The City of Duluth, in partnership with the City of Johns Creek, Gwinnett County and Fulton County, installed a large section of the new pedestrian bridge at Rogers Bridge Park recently. The newly placed truss is the same 228’ in length as the original, with a similar design. However, the new model is significantly heavier weighing in at 287,000 pounds. The original truss was a mere 170,000 pounds in comparison. The truss was prefabricated and then welded and assembled on-site. Assembly took two weeks and 47 tractor trailer loads of truss pieces. Once it was ready to be installed, an 825-ton Demag Crawler was required to move the massive structure into its final home over the Chattahoochee River, completing a project 15 years in the making!
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

10th and Monroe intersection in Atlanta to be redesigned

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Atlanta’s busiest pedestrian intersections will be redesigned. An Atlanta city council member shared the latest rendering in a community newsletter. “I’m excited about the plan,” said Wan, in an interview with CBS46 on Tuesday. “I think there’s better protection for pedestrians....
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

8ARM Is Closing After the Property Is Sold to a Buckhead Developer

Critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM is closing October 8 after six years along what is now a hot dining stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue bordering Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland, and the Old Fourth Ward. But its closure doesn’t come without one last menu reinvention. On July 2, 8ARM will cease serving...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 restaurants you have to try in downtown Atlanta

It could take days to walk your way through all the attractions in downtown Atlanta. Where else can you find remnants of the Olympic Games beside an entire building devoted to Coca-Cola? Downtown Atlanta has a little bit of everything, and exploring such a dense area is going to make you hungry.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy