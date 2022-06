Driving through any midwest rural area and you see a cow. What's the first thing that comes out of your mouth?. Dairy cows were kind of a big part of my childhood. Long before I was born, my grandparents owned a dairy barn in Northern Wisconsin. My grandfather was also a logger so he'd get up really early and go milk the cows and then cut down trees all day then go home and milk the cows again. Blech. Sometimes when I think life is getting to be too much, I think about my grandfather milking those cows and I immediately remember that whatever seems overwhelming is pretty much just a speck.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO