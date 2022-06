Albany Police say an officer was stabbed and a man was shot by police on Franklin Street around noon Monday. Chief Eric Hawkins says officers were called to the 100 block of Franklin Street for a domestic disturbance, and encountered a male suspect with an outstanding warrant. He says while police attempted to take the 54-year-old into custody, he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed an officer in the bicep. Another officer then shot the man one time in his torso.

