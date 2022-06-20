2022 Men's College World Series: Day 4 updated bracket, how to watch

Sean M. Haffey via Getty Images.

Day 3 of the 2022 Men’s College World Series has come and gone, and the eyes of Omaha turn their attention towards an action-packed Monday. With their backs against the wall, Auburn and Stanford will start the day fighting for their dreams, while an SEC showdown between Arkansas and Ole Miss will cap an exciting day.

Meanwhile, Sunday featured a wild Father’s Day slate, including Texas A&M eliminating Texas, gaining bragging rights over the Longhorns in the process. While Texas raced out to an early lead, the Aggies rebounded and never looked back, winning 10-2 behind a big day from Jordan Thompson, who had two RBIs in the victory.

Afterwards, Oklahoma ended the magical run Notre Dame has been on, and now the Fighting Irish will have to win-out if they’re to become champions. Sooners pitcher Cade Horton did most of the damage for his squad, striking out 11 batters en route to a 6-2 victory for Skip Johnson‘s squad.

Now, Texas A&M and Notre Dame will battle with their season on the line, while Oklahoma awaits the winner. However, the stage belongs to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford and Auburn on Monday.

With two more games on tap Monday, here’s the updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket.

Updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket

Bracket 1:

Game 1: Oklahoma (13), Texas A&M (8)

Game 2: Notre Dame (7), Texas (3)

Game 3: Texas A&M (10), Texas (2) — Texas Eliminated

Game 4: Oklahoma (6), Notre Dame (2)

Game 5: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame – June 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M/Notre Dame – June 22 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 22

Bracket 2:

Game 1: Arkansas (17), Stanford (2)

Game 2: Ole Miss (5), Auburn (1)

Game 3: Stanford vs. Auburn – Monday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss – Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4 – June 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 4 – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 22

Men’s College World Series Championship bracket

Game 1: June 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN