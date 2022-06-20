ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

2022 Men's College World Series: Day 4 updated bracket, how to watch

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
Day 3 of the 2022 Men’s College World Series has come and gone, and the eyes of Omaha turn their attention towards an action-packed Monday. With their backs against the wall, Auburn and Stanford will start the day fighting for their dreams, while an SEC showdown between Arkansas and Ole Miss will cap an exciting day.

Meanwhile, Sunday featured a wild Father’s Day slate, including Texas A&M eliminating Texas, gaining bragging rights over the Longhorns in the process. While Texas raced out to an early lead, the Aggies rebounded and never looked back, winning 10-2 behind a big day from Jordan Thompson, who had two RBIs in the victory.

Afterwards, Oklahoma ended the magical run Notre Dame has been on, and now the Fighting Irish will have to win-out if they’re to become champions. Sooners pitcher Cade Horton did most of the damage for his squad, striking out 11 batters en route to a 6-2 victory for Skip Johnson‘s squad.

Now, Texas A&M and Notre Dame will battle with their season on the line, while Oklahoma awaits the winner. However, the stage belongs to Arkansas, Ole Miss, Stanford and Auburn on Monday.

With two more games on tap Monday, here’s the updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket.

Updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket

Bracket 1:

Game 1: Oklahoma (13), Texas A&M (8)

Game 2: Notre Dame (7), Texas (3)

Game 3: Texas A&M (10), Texas (2) — Texas Eliminated

Game 4: Oklahoma (6), Notre Dame (2)

Game 5: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame – June 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M/Notre Dame – June 22 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 22

Bracket 2:

Game 1: Arkansas (17), Stanford (2)

Game 2: Ole Miss (5), Auburn (1)

Game 3: Stanford vs. Auburn – Monday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss – Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4 – June 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 4 – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 22

Men’s College World Series Championship bracket

Game 1: June 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss to Face Arkansas for College World Series Championship Berth

Ole Miss looks to remain perfect on the diamond this post season as the Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday nigh at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Ole Miss (39-22) is in the driver’s seat of its bracket at 2-0 in Omaha after defeating Auburn (5-1) and Arkansas to open the College World Series. The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 13-5 on Monday night in the winner’s bracket game.
OXFORD, MS
wbrz.com

Tiger fans find great seats and memories at College World Series

Ed Sexton and his older brother George know how to do the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. They get the best seats in the house and then don't miss a game. George, who's 85 years old, has been sitting in the first row of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Stadium for the last 15 years, and although he's invited his brother for years, Ed decided this was the year that he and his other brother Don would join their eldest sibling.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee baseball trolled in Omaha with cooler full of 'Voluntears'

Tennessee was the No. 1 team in the country for most of the college baseball season, but the Vols failed to advance to the College World Series in Omaha after losing to Notre Dame in the super-regional round. Four SEC teams did make it to Omaha, though — Auburn, Arkansas,...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska baseball lands Southern Miss transfer

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska baseball picked up another addition for the 2023 season on Wednesday. Southern Miss infielder Charlie Fischer announced he is transferring to Lincoln after four years with the Golden Eagles. Fischer hit .280 with 56 RBI and had nine home runs for Southern Miss this past season.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commit

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program received a commitment from three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. Moore – a native of Aurora, Colorado – chose the Huskers over offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Army and Colorado. Moore is the eighth known commit to Nebraska’s 2023 class.
LINCOLN, NE
nwahomepage.com

New field but keep old traditions

OMAHA, NE. (KNWA/KFTA) – Greg Pivovar has lived in Omaha all of his life, and because of that, baseball, especially college baseball, has found a very special place in his heart. His fascination with collecting memorabilia started as a hobby, and then in 1992, he opened Stadium View across...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football team helps tackle storm damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Greenwood Fire & Rescue expressed thanks Monday morning after getting some help from the Ashland-Greenwood High School football team. Players pushed tree limbs to the curb in an effort clean debris that’s littered the area since storms moved in last Tuesday. Intense wind flipped...
GREENWOOD, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska to test cable median barrier on I-80 west of Lincoln

A high tension cable barrier will be tested on a 20-mile stretch in the median of Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to see how well it reduces cross-over collisions. "We have over 140 vehicles in the past five years that actually crossed our medians. In this particular corridor just west of Lincoln," said Nebraska Department of Transportation deputy director of engineering Khalil Jaber.
LINCOLN, NE
