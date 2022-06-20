ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LOOK: Texas merchandise goes on liquidation sale at College World Series in Omaha

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
Dejected Texas Longhorns fans received a small consolation following the baseball team’s elimination from the Men’s College World Series on Sunday.

Merchandise retailers around the ballpark began selling the Longhorns’ CWS gear at 50% off the total sale price just a few hours after the Texas A&M Aggies sent them packing in the must-win Game 2 faceoff.

Going home first is a tough pill to swallow but given the Longhorns have been to the CWS more than any other program, they’re sure to be back soon.

Aggies send Texas baseball packing in Omaha

Texas lost their opening two games of the CWS and were the first team eliminated from the bracket after losing to Notre Dame and then Texas A&M. The Aggies took the win 10-2 on Sunday.

The Aggies and Longhorns are about to see each other a lot more often. Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he was “looking forward” to the matchups and thinks the difficulty is going to skyrocket.

“The SEC, yeah, looking forward to — it’s only going to get better,” Schlossnagle said after the win. “It’s only going to get tougher. I watched David’s press conference with you guys. This is the golden era of college baseball. I truly believe that. It’s only going to get better when you have more scholarships, hopefully, more coaches, and more programs committing at a high level.”

If you include the win at the College World Series, Texas A&M is on a four-game winning streak against Texas.

Winning in Omaha is at the front of Schlossnagle’s mind at the moment. However, as he gets deeper into his Texas A&M tenure, beating the in-state rivals consistently is a long-term goal. The head coach is off to a blazing 2-0 start, with the most important win so far already under his belt.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

