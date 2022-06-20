ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Four Gators among top-100 MLB Draft prospects

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - MAY 22: Jud Fabian #4 of the Florida Gators stands at bat during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field on May 22, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators to sweep the series 9-2. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2022 MLB Draft is just under one month away and the Florida Gators will be heavily represented when it takes place. Florida has four players listed in Keith Law’s top-100 MLB Draft Prospects.

This is not a mock draft, rather just a ranking of the top-100 prospects in the draft.

Keith Law ranks the Gators in the 2022 MLB Draft

19 – Sterlin Thompson

When Sterlin Thompson first joined the Gators Kevin O’Sullivan compared him to Cody Bellinger. Now, Thompson will likely get drafted higher than Bellinger was when he went in the fourth round in 2017.

Here is what Law had to say about Thompson.

“Thompson is a draft-eligible sophomore with a pretty left-handed swing and the potential for plus power, showing a solid two-strike approach for the Gators this spring while hitting well even in SEC play. He’s a below-average runner who’s limited to an outfield corner and could end up at first base, which definitely caps his value upside. His best tool is the hit tool, which is the hardest one to evaluate, and if he doesn’t in fact end up with a 55 or 60 hit tool, he’s not going to have much of a role in the majors. Primarily a corner outfielder, Thompson has played a lot of second base this year for the Gators, and improved enough as the season has gone on that many scouts believe he’ll be able to stay there in pro ball. He’s shown he can hit good velocity with doubles power right now, enough that he should be a mid first-rounder this July.”

47 – Jud Fabian

Florida was fortunate that Fabian returned to school in 2022. The fourth-year junior played in and started all 66 games for the Gators. Fabian was one of just three Gators to accomplish the feat. Fabian also climbed the all-time home run list. He passed Gator great Mike Zunino for sole possession of fifth on Florida’s all-time home run list with 48 homers. Fabian finished his career with 56 home runs, good for third all-time on the Gators list.

Here is what Law said about Fabian.

Fabian turned down over $2 million from the Red Sox who took him in the second round last year, but in so doing gave up one of his big advantages from last year’s draft — his youth, as he didn’t turn 21 until last September. In 2021, he was among the leaders in Division 1 with 79 strikeouts in 59 games, and hit just .249, unusually low for a top prospect, even in the SEC. He struggled badly on fastballs up and sliders down and away, showing little willingness to make in-season adjustments. He’s laying off more of those sliders when they’re out of the zone now, and those better swing decisions have helped cut his strikeout rate significantly from last year, although those vulnerabilities are both still there and his average was below .250 as the SEC season was ending. He offers plus defense in center along with plus power, enough that he should go a little higher than he did last year, but as a fourth-year college player who’ll be 22 a month after the draft, his leverage is much lower this time around.

74 – Hunter Barco

Barco entered the 2022 season as the Gators’ ace. He was filling that role well until he ran into an injury that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. Barco was named the No. 1 pitcher in college baseball by D1Baseball on March 30. He made nine starts on the mound prior to the injury and compiled a 5-2 record. Barco allowed just 34 hits and 11 walks, translating to a 0.89 WHIP. His 12.3 K/9, 1.9 BB/9, and 6.3 K-to-BB ratios were exceptional.

Here is what Law said about Barco.

Barco became the latest prospect to undergo Tommy John surgery – there are eight on this list right now – just as he was moving up into possible late first-round territory, thanks to his best year yet, although his stuff was the same as always: low-90s fastball, low-80s slurve from a low 3/4 slot that’s tough for hitters to pick up.

81 – Brandon Sproat

When Barco went down, Sproat became the Gators ace and, boy, did he step up to the plate. Sproat was sensational down the stretch for the Gators. Sproat won five of his last six starts for the Gators. He was fantastic against Central Michigan in his last appearance in 2022. He threw 112 pitches (a career-high). Sproat’s line against Central Michigan was: 7.0 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6K, 114 pitches (80 strikes) in a 7-3 win.

Here is what Law said about Sproat.

A last-minute change of heart took Sproat to Gainesville even though the Rangers took him in the seventh round in 2019. It’s first-round stuff – he’s 94-97 mph, touching 99 mph, with huge life on the pitch; and his short, downward-breaking slider is plus when he hits it. He’s just wildly inconsistent from execution to straight-up control, losing his rotation spot for the Gators briefly and walking 33 in 89.2 innings.

Comments / 0

 

