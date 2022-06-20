Newsstand: Former Notre Dame running back C'Bo Flemister transfers to Pitt

Running back C'Bo Flemister spent four years in South Bend. (Photo by Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister has picked his next destination. Flemister, a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left, announced Sunday he will play for Pittsburgh next season.

Flemister rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 carries in his Notre Dame career. He played in just four games last fall, totaling three carries for 10 yards. All those touches came in a 31-16 win over USC. He rushed for 461 yards from 2019-20, working mainly as the No. 3 running back.

Flemister’s role diminished in 2021, though. He was unavailable for the first four games of the year due to undisclosed reasons. He missed the final four games of the season due to a rib injury. Last spring, he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police found his crashed BMW abandoned near campus. He entered a pretrial diversion program to have the charge dismissed.

Head coach Marcus Freeman said after the first spring practice in March that Flemister was no longer with the team. Flemister entered the transfer portal in late April. He reunites with former Irish linebacker Shayne Simon on the Panthers’ roster.

Thirteen Irish players have entered the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season. Cornerback JoJo Johnson is the only one who has not announced his next school.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Weekend

Some wholesome Father’s Day content.

2023 four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. is a priority target for Notre Dame.

The Irish baseball team took its first College World Series loss.

Quote of the Weekend

“They used all phases of their game. We knew this was something that was in play for them. They’re good at it.”

– Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett on the Irish’s 6-2 loss to Oklahoma Sunday night in the College World Series

