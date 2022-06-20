ESPN releases FPI College Football Top 25 for 2022

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The almighty ESPN Football Power Index has released its rankings ahead of the 2022 College Football season. Rather than bore you with all 100+ division one teams, we’ve got the top 25. Although I will note that New Mexico State is projected to be the worst team in the country with an FPI of -21.2.

Anyways, here are the top 25 per the FPI, including the metric’s projected record for each team.

FPI Top 25

*Team (FPI) | Projected Record

Takeaways

The usual suspects are up top. Alabama and Ohio State come in one and two, with both teams doubling the FPI of 10th place Auburn. So yes, looks like a lopsided Iron Bowl is quite likely. The SEC as a whole leads the way, to no surprise, putting nine of its 14 total teams in the top 25 (11 of the top 30 as well). Geez. Which includes six of the seven SEC West schools — with Arkansas, who ranks 29th, as the lone exclusion.

Some other interesting notes: