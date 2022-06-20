ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Rudiger unveiled as Real Madrid player after completing free transfer following Chelsea exit

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ANTONIO RUDIGER has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player after running his contract down at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has agreed a four-year deal until 2026 at the Bernabeu after refusing to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NjUw_0gGEo1AR00
Real Madrid have officially unveiled Antonio Rudiger as their new signing Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9Ci0_0gGEo1AR00
German defender Rudiger completed his medical in Madrid on Monday Credit: https://twitter.com/realmadrid/status/1538821056282124288/photo/1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiVDs_0gGEo1AR00
Rudiger has joined Los Blancos on a deal until 2026 after running his contract down at Chelsea Credit: Reuters

Despite the transfer being announced over a fortnight ago, the centre-back had to wait until the international break was over to formally complete his move.

And after representing Germany in their Nations League group matches, Rudiger jetted to Spain where he underwent his medical.

After passing the routine checks at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has now been presented to the media at the club's training ground.

Rudiger posed alongside club president Florentino Perez as he held up a Real shirt.

The ex-Blues man will wear the No22 left vacant by Isco.

Speaking to reporters at his unveiling, the ex-Roma star said: "It's a very special day for all of us, but especially for me.

"I would like to thank my parents, because without them I could not be here.

"They have always supported me and that throughout my life has been very, very important.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"I also want to thank the president of Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club.

"I can promise you that I will give everything for this club. I want to win as many titles as we can. Hala Madrid and nothing else!"

President Perez added: "Today one of the best defenders in the world arrives at Real Madrid. Antonio, from now on you are part of a unique club and family.

"We are very excited to have a player like you who has done everything possible to make this day come.

"Your career allowed you to choose between the big clubs and you have chosen for this shield, that will give you the strength to achieve what others believe is impossible."

Rudiger revealed earlier this month that joining Los Blancos on a free was the "biggest" step of his career.

It is understood that Rudiger will earn around £315,000-a-week during his time in Madrid.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United will have to pay £69m to secure transfer target

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, as Erik ten Hag looks to link up with one of his former players. Reports recently emerged that Manchester United were close to agreeing a move to sign Antony this summer, according to The Sun, but it now appears Ajax are reluctant to sell the Brazilian winger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'could rival Man United for £20m-valued Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel as already contacted the Frenchman over a potential move'

Chelsea could rival Manchester United for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports in Italy. The 27-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract in Turin and he has reportedly asked to leave the club. The Frenchman made 45 appearances for the Serie A side this season but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isco
SPORTbible

Real Madrid Now Want To Sign £77.5M Liverpool Target

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, and are willing to offer two fringe players in exchange. The 25-year-old has enjoyed another excellent season at Inter, contributing to 17 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian giants. This form has prompted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo worried about Manchester United’s transfer efforts

According to Manu Sainz the 37 year old football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is worried at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United’s rivals have made and worried about United’s inactivity in the market. He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Monaco agree £15.5m fee to sign Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino this summer... as Ligue 1 side 'see off competition from Atalanta' to edge closer to completing move for Japan star

Monaco have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Takumi Minamino for £15.5million. Reports had suggested Atalanta were also interested in the Japan international - who has struggled for regular first-team action under Jurgen Klopp - while Sportsmail reported interest from Wolves and Fulham earlier this month. But Sportsmail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Nations League
Daily Mail

Christophe Galtier is a relative unknown despite leading Lille to Ligue 1 glory last year. PSG are shelling out £17m to axe Mauricio Pochettino - so is the Frenchman worth it, and can he manage the personalities of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi?

Conquering France is simply not enough as far as Paris Saint-Germain are concerned. The elusive Champions League trophy has remained the top priority in Paris for almost a decade, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming PSG's latest victim last month, despite guiding the club to domestic success. His predecessors Laurent Blanc, Unai...
SPORTS
BBC

Gareth Bale: Wales captain's representatives hold talks with Cardiff City

Cardiff City have held talks with Gareth Bale's representatives as they step up their efforts to sign the out-of-contract Wales captain. Bale, 32, is available on a free transfer having left Real Madrid. His representatives have confirmed to BBC Sport Wales that they are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'It's the right step': Antonio Rudiger reveals Chelsea team-mate Mateo Kovacic encouraged him to sign for Real Madrid... insisting the German defender would 'enjoy playing for the LaLiga giants'

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has explained how Mateo Kovacic played a pivotal role in encouraging him to join Real Madrid. Rudiger was officially unveiled as a Madrid player on Monday morning after signing a four-year deal at the Bernabeu following the expiration of his Chelsea contract. The centre-back has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘passed up’ on chance to sign £34m Arsenal midfielder this summer despite ‘having previously reached an agreement’ – report

Liverpool reportedly could have plumped up their midfield options this summer with the addition of former FC Porto star, Fabio Vieira. This comes courtesy of the Mirror (via Sky Sports), with the publication reporting that the Reds ‘passed up’ on the opportunity despite ‘having previously reached an agreement’ over the player’s future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG and Nice 'are close to £8.6m agreement for Christophe Galtier with the two sides hopeful of sealing a deal by Thursday' but the Ligue 1 champions 'must wait to announce the appointment until after sacking Mauricio Pochettino'

Paris Saint-Germain and Nice are close to an agreement that would see manager Christophe Galtier join the Ligue 1 champions for around €10million (£8.6m), according to reports. The 55-year-old Frenchman marshalled Nice to a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 last campaign and is reportedly the leading candidate after...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Allegri reportedly sanctions the sale of young Juventus striker

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s late exit last August, Juventus went full throttle for Moise Kean. The Italian striker is after all a youth product of the club and had enjoyed his breakthrough under Max Allegri’s tutelage in 2019. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he failed to recapture the magic of...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
524K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy