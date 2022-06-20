Michigan basketball scholarship chart, breakdown after addition of Joey Baker

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines basketball landed a commitment from Duke wing transfer Joey Baker, making the 2022-23 scholarship picture much more clear after an offseason full of changes. The Wolverines are replacing four of five starters, two of whom were one-and-done prospects who stayed in the NBA Draft, brought in a four-man freshman class and have added two more via the transfer portal.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s scholarship as it stands today (June 20), followed by our analysis.

• Michigan basketball among four finalists for 2022 Youssef Khayat

• Michigan mailbag: Surprise football starters, next assistant coach to leave, hoops concerns, more

How Michigan got here

The Wolverines saw guard Eli Brooks run out of eligibility, guards DeVante’ Jones and Adrien Nunez opt against using their extra year of eligibility, guard Frankie Collins leave for Arizona State and guard Zeb Jackson and forward Brandon Johns Jr. transfer to VCU. In addition, wing Caleb Houstan and forward Moussa Diabate declared for the NBA Draft — which is set for this Thursday (June 23) and decided to stay in the pool of prospects at the June 1 deadline.

All told, Michigan had two scholarship spots to fill heading into June. Now that Baker is in the fold, the Wolverines have one spot available. As of now, six of Michigan’s 12 scholarship players are newcomers (it was seven out of 14 last season), including four freshmen.

What’s next?

With one more spot to fill, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is searching near and far. Literally, Howard is looking to pluck 2022 Lebanese forward Youssef Khayak, a standout for European Limoges CSP who averaged 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and nearly two assists per game last season.

Michigan is one of four finalists for the talented wing, along with Wake Forest, DePaul and Xavier. He announced on Instagram that he will make a final decision “soon.”

2023 outlook

Michigan has just two seniors slated to be on next year’s team — Baker and Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn. The former will be out of eligibility after next season, while Llewellyn will have another year due to the Tigers not playing a 2019-20 season and the NCAA deeming that a ‘free year’ for all athletes. Whether or not Michigan invites him back and he accepts remains to be seen.

If Llewellyn does depart, Michigan will have at least three scholarships available for the 2023-24 season. That number could grow even larger, of course, with attrition to the transfer portal becoming more and more common across the country.

Additionally, center Hunter Dickinson is attempting to graduate in three years next spring and will likely take his shot at the NBA. Never say never, because he came back after previously stating his intentions that 2021-22 was his “last ride” at Michigan, but the Maize and Blue may have four-plus scholarships to work with.

That’s where things get interesting. The Wolverines don’t hold any commitments in the 2023 class, and lead for only one prospect. South Kent (Conn.) School four-star center Papa Kante was in Ann Arbor for his official visit June 14-16, and Michigan appears to be the favorite for the No. 34 overall player per On3. Rutgers is the Wolverines’ top competition at this time.