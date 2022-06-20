Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 75 Days

in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

Seventy-five days separate the Georgia Bulldogs from their kickoff date with the Oregon Ducks. As it turns out, Georgia football knows how to execute a 75-yard sprint.

Recent history shows that 75-yarders don’t necessarily guarantee victory, however.

The Georgia Bulldogs 75-yarders that didn’t ultimately help all that much

Todd Gurley took a toss sweep 75 yards to the endzone against No. 8 Clemson in 2013. That’s back when the Dawgs still used fullback lead blockers. What an outstanding sight it was.

Unfortunately for No. 5 Georgia, its gain was Malcolm Mitchell‘s loss. He tore his ACL celebrating the score with Gurley after a freak hop-and-landing. Clemson went on to win 38-35 in Death Valley, and Georgia followed up its almost-National-Championship season in 2012 with a disappointing year that included losses to Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Auburn in the Prayer at Jordan-Hare.

Zamir White also opened up a 75-yard can on the Florida Gators to start the 2020 Crowd-Limited-Due-to-Covid Outdoor Cocktail Party.

That game was less of a competition than the Clemson matchup, though. The Dawgs didn’t have enough consistent quarterback play to keep up with Kyle Trask in Dan Mullen’s only win in the series.

Sony Michel with a 75-yarder that did matter

Georgia found itself trailing Oklahoma 21-7 in the first half of the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl. Sony Michel already had one touchdown on the day, and he would have another couple important scores later in the evening.

But first, he had to blister the Sooners’ defense for 75 yards. Unlike the other two touchdowns in this story, Michel didn’t even have to hit the edge. He just cut right up the middle, all the way to Pasadena pay dirt.

