Premier League

Tottenham in Alessandro Bastoni boost as Inter Milan hint at sale for centre-back to fund transfer spree

By Tom Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyB37_0gGEmBys00

TOTTENHAM have received a boost in their pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni – with Inter Milan indicating they are ready to sell a centre-back this summer.

The Serie A giants are closing in on a deal to bring back striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea, while Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is set to join on a free transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oESxr_0gGEmBys00
Inter may look to offload Alessandro Bastoni this summer Credit: Getty

Ex-Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and goalkeeper Andre Onana are also heading to the San Siro on frees.

It means Inter may need to balance the books by offloading a star and chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has suggested that is more likely to be a defender than an attacker.

Italy international Bastoni, 23, is a key target for Spurs, but perhaps more likely to depart is his fellow Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, 27, who has been linked to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Marotta told Italian station Radio Rai: "In my opinion, this is a market where it is harder to replace an attacker than a defender.

“That will be the area where we will be forced to act.

“We are looking at viable alternatives in case someone were to leave.”

Marotta confirmed Inter are interested in Torino defender Gleison Bremer – who has also been considered by Spurs.

But the expected captures of Lukaku and Dybala appears to have no bearing on the future of Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked to Tottenham.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Martinez formed a deadly partnership with Lukaku in the 2020-21 season, with the pair netting 49 goals between them.

Inter wants to rekindle that combination with Marotta adding: “Lautaro is an indispensable part for our objectives.”

Yardbarker

Manchester United will have to pay £69m to secure transfer target

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, as Erik ten Hag looks to link up with one of his former players. Reports recently emerged that Manchester United were close to agreeing a move to sign Antony this summer, according to The Sun, but it now appears Ajax are reluctant to sell the Brazilian winger.
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
Yardbarker

Serie A club still refusing to sell their key man to Juventus

Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.
The US Sun

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘battle for transfer guru Edwards’ after chief who signed Mane, Van Dijk and Salah leaves Liverpool

MANCHESTER UNITED and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Liverpool’s former transfer guru Michael Edwards. Both Premier League clubs are looking to revamp their recruitment operations this summer. And according to the Daily Mail, both United and Chelsea are interested in acquiring ex-Liverpool transfer guru Edwards' services. Edwards' previous track...
Daily Mail

Christophe Galtier is a relative unknown despite leading Lille to Ligue 1 glory last year. PSG are shelling out £17m to axe Mauricio Pochettino - so is the Frenchman worth it, and can he manage the personalities of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi?

Conquering France is simply not enough as far as Paris Saint-Germain are concerned. The elusive Champions League trophy has remained the top priority in Paris for almost a decade, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming PSG's latest victim last month, despite guiding the club to domestic success. His predecessors Laurent Blanc, Unai...
CBS Sports

Soccer transfer news, rumors: Dortmund eye Sebastian Haller, Lukaku to Inter Milan gets closer, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Romelu Lukaku is inching closer to a Chelsea exit but Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is now a target to replace the Belgian at Stamford Bridge. And in other replacement news, Borussia Dortmund are showing that it takes a village to replace Erling Haaland as they look to add another attacker this summer.
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Veteran Paris Midfielder Makes a Key Decision on Club Future

Fresh off of completing his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, Danilo Pereira is aiming to stay put at the club, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The report adds that per Pereira’s entourage, the veteran midfielder has been rumored to be on the list of players who the club views as “undesirables.” Still, the Portuguese international has no intention of leaving the club over the summer transfer window.
