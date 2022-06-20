ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michael Vaughan WILL be part of the BBC's coverage of England vs New Zealand this week as the broadcaster sticks by him despite being charged by the EBC in connection with the Yorkshire racism scandal

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The BBC will stand by Michael Vaughan despite his ECB charge for bringing the game into disrepute in connection with the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Beeb executives had been under pressure to stand down the former England captain from their broadcasts until the case is concluded. This would have seen him miss the entire summer as the disciplinary hearings are not due to take place until at least September.

But it is understood Vaughan will remain on the air and will be part of the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage for England’s third Test against New Zealand at Headingley, beginning this Thursday.

Sportsmail has also learned that the 47-year-old will not be asked about the ECB charges while commentating.

Vaughan was dropped by the BBC indefinitely in November due to allegations of racism made by Azeem Rafiq, who claimed he told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.’

Vaughan was taken off air when the allegations became public and did not return until March. He 'completely and categorically' denies the allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiJbB_0gGEm7XD00
BBC executives have decided to stick with Michael Vaughan despite being charged by the ECB

His BBC duties are currently restricted to Test Match Special and BBC2's highlights show, Today at the Test, after he took his podcast elsewhere due to a dispute over the name.

The BBC rebranded the Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show in light of the Rafiq affair, with Vaughan opting to leave the programme and set up his own podcast, The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club.

Vaughan is one of seven ex-Yorkshire cricketers charged by the ECB after an inquiry into allegations of historic racism at Headingley.

Among the others are former England players Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance and former Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale.

An independent inquiry conducted last year upheld seven of Rafiq's 43 complaints in finding he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at Yorkshire, but the club opted to take no action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04z6iF_0gGEm7XD00
Vaughan was charged with bringing the game of cricket into disrepute in connection with the Yorkshire racism scandal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyBki_0gGEm7XD00
Vaughan was previously dropped by the BBC due to racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dG8vS_0gGEm7XD00
He was taken off air when the allegations became public and did not return until March

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Thanks to you brave lads I get to WFH in the sun': Brits brag about sunbathing as bosses warn week-long rail strikes will cripple the economy and send the UK into another de-facto lockdown

Left-wing and lazy Britons today hailed 'Godsend' strikers for shutting down the UK's rail and Tube network so they can work from home all week - including many who bragged about sunning themselves in their gardens and urged others to do the same. Train cancellations have already started this afternoon...
Vice

The Inside Story of the UK’s ‘Biggest Illegal Party In 20 Years’

News sites hummed and social media timelines blazed earlier this month, as thousands descended on a disused airfield in Cornwall for a free party in the English rain on the 3rd of June onwards. “Thousands attend four-day illegal rave on Cornwall moorland,” one headline from The Independent read. “Roads chaos...
U.K.
BBC

Glastonbury Festival welcomes back crowds as fans deal with travel disruption

Fans are descending on the Glastonbury Festival for the first time in three years, although travel disruption has caused problems for some. More than 200,000 festival-goers will arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the event, headlined by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. But train travel has...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Matthew Hoggard
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Tim Bresnan
Person
Andrew Gale
Person
Azeem Rafiq
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nurse cycling 3,200 miles to every children’s hospice in UK for charity

A paediatric nurse will cycle over 3,200 miles in 70 days to every children’s hospice service in the UK in a bid to raise more than £500,000 to support their work.Francesca Lennon, from Chenies, Buckinghamshire, will begin her tour of the UK’s 54 children’s hospices in Oxford on June 20, coinciding with the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week (June 20-26).The 35-year-old – who prior to organising this challenge had not ridden a bike since she was a child – will then embark on a route taking her across the UK  through Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Sheffield, Belfast, Scotland and more.She...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Yorkshire#Ecb#Beeb#Muslim#Bbc2#Test
The Independent

Jessie Wallace: EastEnders bosses issue warning to actor for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Eastenders bosses have issued a statement following the arrest of actor Jessie Wallace on Sunday (19 June). The actor, who plays Kat Slater in the long-running soap, was taken into custody over the weekend for “public disorder”.On Tuesday (21 June), a spokesperson for the BBC One soap issued a statement to The Mirror, sharing that the soap star has shown “deep regret” over the matter. The statement reads: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.” According to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Zak Crawley has two Tests to show substance on top of his style... he isn't doing himself justice right now but a change to an attacking mindset - like Jonny Bairstow did at Trent Bridge - can work for him

England are now going about selection in the right way after two years of rest and rotation and have picked their best team for Thursday's final Test against New Zealand at Headingley. Jimmy Anderson only has a niggle, but England will want him fit to face India next week and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic gets a brutal reality check in face-off with the opponent she labelled as 'disgraceful' at last year's Wimbledon

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic has been left red-faced by the opponent she labelled 'disgraceful' at Wimbledon last year. The world number 45 was beaten by defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 6-4 in the second round of the Eastbourne International, a traditional warm-up event to the grand slam tournament in London.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rail strikes: Drakeford claims staff moved from Wales to England

The Welsh government has stood by comments made by the first minister that Network Rail "removed" staff from Wales to help services in England. The group denied on Tuesday evening it had redeployed staff in such a way. Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused Mr Drakeford of getting his...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

In Pictures: Britain swelters as temperatures soar

Sun worshippers were out in force on beaches and at sporting events as the mercury rose and the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.The Met Office said temperatures reached 30.7C (82F) at Heathrow just after midday on Friday.The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976, and forecasters do not expect the record to be surpassed this week.Away from the beaches, city lidos such as London Fields Lido, in Hackney, east London were an ideal spot to spend a sunny...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Passport delay complaints by people outside Peterborough office

People from across the UK have told the BBC their trips abroad are in doubt due to problems getting new passports. Some had travelled hundreds of miles to try and see someone in person at Peterborough's passport office. Natalia Miles said she had come from Tenby, Wales, to see what...
U.K.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales fans ditch Qatar for Tenerife

Football fans priced out of a World Cup trip to Qatar plan to enjoy the tournament from... Tenerife. Bethany Evans suggested the idea on Twitter after having a lightbulb moment on realising the cost of going. She said she has had "a plane full" of interest in response as people...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Now even Waleed Aly isn't left-wing enough for trolls: Project host is slammed as 'condescending and ignorant' over 'train wreck' interview with Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe - after she supported her boss refusing to stand near the Aussie flag

Waleed Aly has been slammed by hard-left activists over what they called a 'condescending and ignorant' interview with Greens senator Lidia Thorpe on The Project. Aly asked Senator Thorpe if she had given up her First Nations sovereignty by pledging allegiance to the Queen when she entered Parliament. The line...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Yorkshire racism case: ECB investigation 'deeply disappointing' - Roger Hutton

Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board's "deeply disappointing" handling of the club's racism scandal. Last week, the governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the county and some individuals following its own investigation. But Hutton said the process had been "poor" and questioned its...
SOCIETY
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

428K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy