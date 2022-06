Just outside of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital city, West Hartford is a charming urban enclave where you can enjoy all the wonderful and luxurious amenities you would find in Boston and New York, without the throngs of people jockeying for every square inch of sidewalk. With an inviting town center supporting locals and visitors, West Hartford has blossomed into a thriving foodie area, peppered with plenty of history, upscale shopping, and topped off with a dose of self-indulgent luxury.

