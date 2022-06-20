Opening Alert: Platter House, Teaneck, NJ

I think it’s fair to say it's just as easy for a diner to be a complete failure as it is for it to be a complete hit. While there are countless diners favored by New Jerseyans, one has recently stood out among the rest. Tops Diner in East Newark was just renovated and is now 3 times the size it used to be.

EAST NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO