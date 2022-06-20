ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Opening Alert: Platter House, Teaneck, NJ

By Boozy Burbs
boozyburbs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatter House is a new restaurant open on Cedar Lane in Teneck. It’s...

www.boozyburbs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Gioia, West New York, NJ

Gioia, a Modern Italian Kitchen & Bar, has opened at Port Imperial in West New York. It’s a sister restaurant of Salute Bistro in Montclair. The menu (View Spring ’22 Menu) features a seleciton of pizza, pasta and cocktails. It’s dog friendly and outdoor dining is available rain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Bakery Expanding After 70+ Years

Butterflake Bakery in Teaneck, which has been around since 1950, will be opening a second location. The second site will be located at 444 Cedar Lane in Teaneck (a few doors from their existing spot), which will be used as a commissary and as a Passover retail location. Butterflake is...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck's Butterflake Bakery Expanding

Butterflake Bakery is expanding its footprint. The beloved Teaneck bakery known for its chocolatey babka and pull-apart challah is opening a commissary and kosher for Passover location at 444 Cedar Lane. The store is expected to open in early 2023. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
TEANECK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A Brand New Ramen Spot Has Opened in Fort Lee

Thumbs Up Ramen, a new Japanese restaurant, has opened in Fort Lee. Located at 2024 Center Avenue, Suite G in Fort Lee, Thumbs Up brings together a partnership between two skilled restaurateurs whose goal in mind was to have customers experience ramen from Japan like never before. The signature item “Bubble (AWA) Ramen” will soon be the talk of town. Read on to learn more about Thumbs Up Ramen located in Bergen County.
FORT LEE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Teaneck, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Publication Names North Jersey Hot Dog a Standout

The latest list from food site Eater, which rarely mentions Jersey (understandable since they technically cover NYC), is 28 Snappy, Standout Hot Dogs Around NYC (Read Full List). It covers the gamut from the traditional beef franks to the current trending Korean corn dog. Unsurprisingly they chose one of the...
CLIFTON, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clifton, NJ

During its 100 years of existence, Clifton has built a fine reputation as “the city that cares.”. Despite its population of about 85,000 residents, this city maintains a humble, small-town feel with peaceful leisure attractions. Clifton was first incorporated in 1917, developing as an agricultural hub in New Jersey.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Falafel#Juices#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Mexican restaurant vandalized for second time

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Mexican restaurant in Flemington Borough was hit by vandals for the second time, police said. According to police, the sign for Viva Mexico, located at 148 Main Street, was vandalized with spray paint overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning. This is the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
newarkhappening.com

African Food and Culture bridge to the USA: Swahili Village in Newark, NJ

The event will be held at Swahili Village’s “newest” and 3rd location in the exciting growing city of Newark New Jersey. Swahili Village is a fast-growing fine dining African restaurant and social/cultural event space that fosters US-African engagement while contributing to its local community residents and organizations. This event will be on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 4:30 PM.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

110 Luxury Apartments Ready For Tenants In Jersey City (PHOTOS)

A brand new luxury apartment building has landed in Jersey City. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 829 Garfield Ave. will be held Wednesday, June 22. Two- and three-bedroom units start at $2,750. Each kitchen boasts GE stainless steel appliances, black quartz countertops and dual-tone cabinetry. Bathrooms have radiant heated flooring and glass shower enclosures in the primary en-suites, with soaking tubs as an alternative.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Voice

Multiple Agencies Respond To Hazmat Situation At Costco In Port Chester

Multiple agencies responded to a "hazmat incident" at a Costco in Westchester County. Firefighters received a report of smoke in the Costco located in Port Chester at 1 Westchester Ave. at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, June 20, according to the Port Chester Police Department. Authorities determined that the smoke...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey, is a small industrial city across the river from New York City. It boasts a population of more than 150,000, though you wouldn’t know it by walking around the city’s starkly beautiful streets. Paterson was once known as the Silk City because of its booming...
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy