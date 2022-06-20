ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare photos of teen Kim Jong-un released by state media showing his unrecognisable transformation into nuke-mad tyrant

By Milica Cosic
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIoFm_0gGEjtU700

NEVER before seen pictures of North Korea tyrant's Kim Jong-un have been revealed - capturing him as a slimmer teen before he turned into the dictator we know today.

Unrecognisable photos of the despot as a teenager have been shared on the country's state media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDZPb_0gGEjtU700
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his younger days as he poses for a photo with Army Marshal Hyon Chol-hae
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06giRu_0gGEjtU700
Kim now looks worlds away from his slimmer figure Credit: AFP

The photos were obtained after state TV broadcast a documentary recently on the life of Kim’s mentor - Hyon Chol-hae.

The film, entitled “Closest to the Sun,” includes several stills of the North Korean leader spending time with Hyon.

One image shows a young Kim in his early teens holding Hyon's hand.

While in another, the dictator is pictured in his late teens at an on-site inspection with his father Kim Jong-il, his sister Yo-jong and Hyon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8A4W_0gGEjtU700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01trzK_0gGEjtU700

Part of the film analyses how Kim gave detailed medical instructions on how doctors should treat Hyon’s “chronic heart disease” and “heart failure” between 2017 and 2021.

Despite being in hosptital “for a long time”, Kim's adviser died last month.

Hyon Chol-hae was a central player in backing Kim as the “sole successor” to lead the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A South Korean intelligence source has speculated that the aim of the film, "seems to be to encourage North Koreans to emulate Hyon, who was absolutely loyal to the leader even when Kim was a child".

This is not the first time pictures of the North Korean despot have been seen by the world, as for his 34th birthday shocking images emerged of him wearing military uniform while giving a stiff military salute.

Meanwhile, in recent months, satalite pictures have been obtained which show Kim Jong-un preparing to detonate MULTIPLE nuclear bombs.

North Korea watchers have given a stark warning that Kim could detonate a nuke at any time - despite the US vowing to "respond quickly" to such a threat.

Ongoing rebuilding and preparations can be seen at an area called Tunnel No. 3, said a report by Beyond Parallel, a project of Washington think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Analysts also spotted new construction at Tunnel No. 4, which collapsed after North Korea mothballed the site in 2018.

It has been claimed that the first site is "apparently now complete and ready for an oft-speculated seventh nuclear test".

Analysts have also gone to warn that Kim could speed up nuclear testing plans to distract North Korea's population from the disastrous Covid outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pg4Q7_0gGEjtU700
In this picture Kim is starting to look like the dictator we know today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZ18G_0gGEjtU700
The despot with a fuller face Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

