Busiest weekend for Channel crossings since April: 321 migrants landed over weekend - as seven more asylum seekers facing flight to Rwanda launch High Court battles to stay in UK

By Emma James For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Seven more migrants who are facing removal to Rwanda are bringing new challenges in the High Court this afternoon.

The first deportation flight to Rwanda was blocked just minutes before it was meant to take off by European Judges last week.

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s removal jet was supposed to take its first trip on Tuesday but was cancelled after the late intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Previous applications by those who were on the plane had already been rejected by Justice Swift.

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal over the judge's refusal to call off the removal of an asylum seeker due to be deported.

It comes as more than 300 people made it to Britain by crossing the Channel this weekend – making it the busiest for crossings since April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzpBz_0gGEjrif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qx0LL_0gGEjrif00
The  government has also announced a 12-month pilot scheme will see those who arrive in Britain via dangerous or 'unnecessary' routes fitted with tags (Pictured: migrants brought into the Port of Dover on Friday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWBqt_0gGEjrif00

So far 11,643 people have reached the UK on small boats this year, which is double the number who had reached Britain this time last year.

France’s interior ministry announced today that the number of migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England rose 68 percent in the first half of 2022.

From January 1 to June 13, there were 777 attempted crossings involving 20,132 people, with the department claiming that French security forces had prevented most of the crossings.

A total of 28,526 migrants crossed the Channel in 2021 - significantly higher than the 8,410 who arrived in 2020.

Some 52,000 people tried to cross in 2021, with 28,000 of the migrants succeeding, according to the French authorities.

Now seven new cases have been lodged by migrants at the High Court, in the hope that their move could also be blocked.

The hearings will be heard in front of Justice Swift at the Royal Courts of Justice later this afternoon, and is expected to last for around two and a half hours.

Other migrants said that they felt like they were being sent for 'execution' before the ECHR's extraordinary late-night intervention.

The government announced on Friday that refugees who arrive over the English Channel in small boats could be electronically tagged.

They will also face prosecution if they fail to comply, under the new 12-month proposals from the Home Office.

The pilot scheme will see those who arrive in Britain via dangerous or 'unnecessary' routes fitted with tags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEtLA_0gGEjrif00
The Rwanda deportation flight at Boscombe Down Air Base on Tuesday was grounded at the eleventh hour after an intervention by European Judges. It comes as more than 300 people arrived in the UK over the Channel this weekend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22julh_0gGEjrif00
There are 130 refugees who are set to be put on a plane to Rwanda under the governments deportation scheme. Further flights are being planned, but specific bookings and dates are yet to be confirmed (Pictured: migrants brought into the Port of Dover on Friday)

However, this may potentially include refugees who are victims of torture and trafficking.

First on the list to be tagged are the 130 who were due to be on the first deportation flight to Rwanda before it was stopped.

Secretary Dominic Raab now examining whether ministers can disregard last-minute rulings from the Strasbourg court in cases which have already been considered by British judges.

The Home Secretary has vowed to press on with the Rwanda policy despite the ECHR’s ruling, and has already started planning a further series of flights.

But it is thought that there will be no final decision on booking the travel until the full implications of the Strasbourg ruling are made clear.

It remains unknown whether the 11th-hour ruling is broad enough to bar all migrants from being removed.

The Home Secretary said she was 'disappointed and surprised' by Strasbourg's decision to overrule British courts but told MPs it was 'inevitable' there would be legal challenges to the policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POl1S_0gGEjrif00
Protesters gathered outside Colnbrook Immigration Detention Centre in Heathrow and lay on the ground in an effort to halt Tuesday's flight - which was later ground after legal wrangling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0997DH_0gGEjrif00
A convoy believed to be carrying asylum seekers leaves MOD Boscombe Down on Tuesday after a private charter jet grounded just before it was due for take-off to Rwanda

Miss Patel announced the Rwanda policy on 14 April, the day after 651 people crossed the Channel, which is the highest figure so far this year.

Government lawyers are examining whether some people – such as those who do not claim to have suffered ill-treatment in their home countries – would not be covered by the ECHR injunction's terms and could still be put on a plane to Kigali.

In an apparent reference to the campaign groups and human rights lawyers who have brought repeated legal actions, Miss Patel told MPs that 'the usual suspects' had set out to 'thwart' the plan.

She criticised the 'very opaque' ruling by the ECHR late on Tuesday night which led to the inaugural flight being aborted.

It is understood a number of migrants were already aboard a chartered Boeing 767 at the Ministry of Defence air base at Boscombe Down, Wiltshire, when the flight was abandoned.

Miss Patel also attacked 'mobs' who staged a blockade of the A4 at Colnbrook immigration removal centre, near Heathrow, in an attempt to stop migrants being removed.

