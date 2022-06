Are you in the market for a cuddle partner? Maybe someone that enjoys nice walks and will fetch a tennis ball for you? Then Lena is your girl!. Lena is an 8 year old sweetheart looking for her forever home. She smiles big and loves hard. Toss her a tennis ball and watch as she delights in chewing on it over and over and over again. Miss Lena came to the Lassen County Animal Shelter as a stray and she’s SO through with hanging out in the noisy kennels. She’s ready for a rug to lay on and a person to lounge on the couch with. More evaluations need to be done to determine how Lena is with other dogs and cats but so far she has yet to show aggression towards anyone.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO