ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tips for getting difficult patients to take their parasitic preventive medication

By Adam Christman, DVM, MBA
DVM 360
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Christman, DVM, MBA: What would you say to a pet parent that says, "Oh my gosh, I have to pill my dog?" What's the, if there's any, pushback or resistance to, you know, taking a chewable tablet?. Bill Carter, DVM: She tells me to suck it up. She...

www.dvm360.com

Comments / 0

Related
katzenworld.co.uk

If you’re an Animal Lover Without an Animal to Love, Fostering Could be the Answer for You

To be totally honest, I’ve always been a dog lover. Our family dachshund Douglas has been the love of my life for the last 6 years! So, when I moved to London, I thought I was destined to live a miserable, pet-less existence. When I started working at Mayhew in North West London, I was surrounded by lovely dogs and cats and the amazing team that looks after them, and I began to understand the urgency and importance of fostering, particularly for cats.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Here’s How Dogs Express Sadness

For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Lawmakers urge Seresto flea collar recall after pet deaths

The popular Seresto flea-and-tick collar should be recalled following research showing the roughly $70 device poses risks to pets and their owners, according to a new congressional report. The findings link the collar to almost 100,000 incidents and 2,500 pet deaths. Almost 34 million of the collars have been sold to American pet owners, who have been attracted by the product's pledge to ward off ticks and fleas for up to eight months, compared with other treatments that must be applied monthly. But the collar, made by Elanco Animal Health, is linked to a higher number of death and injury reports...
CONGRESS & COURTS
petmd.com

How Long Do Flea and Tick Medications Take to Work on Dogs?

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. How Long Do Flea and Tick Medications Take to Work on Dogs?. If you’ve found fleas or ticks on your dog, don’t panic. With the right treatment, these common pests can be quickly eradicated—often in a few hours. Fortunately, all flea preventions, both topical and oral, show great speed in controlling flea infestations. Topical preventions have been shown to clear current flea burdens on dogs within 12 to 48 hours, and oral preventions often work within the first 2 to 4 hours.
PET SERVICES
a-z-animals.com

How Much It Costs to Adopt a Dog From a Shelter Near You

Being a lover of dogs, you might be considering adopting a dog from a shelter. This could be one of the best decisions because dogs are great pets that relate properly with humans. However, it is important you know what you are about to get yourself into in terms of...
PETS
heavenofanimals.com

Blind Cocker Spaniel Has Eye Surgery And Sees Her Family For The First Time

Olive, a blind cocker spaniel dog rescued by West Coast Cocker Rescue, an animal rescue group located in Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada), is overjoyed because he will be able to see his family for the first time following an eye operation. Olive is a cocker spaniel puppy that walked aimlessly...
PETS
Money

The Best Dog Food of 2022

Best Dry Dog FoodBest Prescription Dog FoodBest Grain-Free Dog FoodBest Budget Dog Food. WellnessBlue Buffalo DogRoyal Canin DogCastor and Pollux OrganixPurina Pro Plan Dog. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Price Estimate. $2.20 to $2.90 per pound for large bags. $1.85 to $2.40 per pound for large bags. $0.25 to...
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy