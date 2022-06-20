ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Arsenal vs Everton on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for pre-season friendly

By Gregory Luckhurst
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
ARSENAL look to continue their preparations for the 2022/23 season as they take on Everton in the opening game of their US tour.

Mikel Arteta will welcome another one of his former clubs to the M&T Bank Stadium in the Charm City Match, inspired by the city’s nickname.

Demarai Gray grabbed the winner for Everton when the two sides met in December
In the reverse fixture, Eddie Nketiah scored in the Gunners' 5-1 end-of-season rout

This comes off the back of Arsenal's clash against FC Nurnberg as part of a pre-season training camp at the adidas HQ in Germany.

The game forms part of the Gunners' three-match tour to the east coast of the United States.

Following their game against the Toffees, Arsenal will also line up against Orlando City and Chelsea as part of the FC Series.

What time does Arsenal vs Everton kick off?

  • Arsenal face Everton on Saturday July 16.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 12am UK time - 7pm local time.
  • The M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, will play host to the all Premier League fixture and seats more than 71,000 fans.
  • The Gunners thrashed Everton 5-1 the last time the teams met on the final day of 2021/22 Premier League season.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Everton on and can I live stream it?

The stream and TV channel will be announced closer to the time.

Team news

Mikel Arteta could offer new signings Marquinhos and Fabio Vieria their first starts in Arsenal red, having moved form Santos and Porto respectively.

Eddie Nketiah is expected to lead the attack, whilst Kieron Tierney and Thomas Partey will be battling to return to the starting line-up ahead of the new season.

