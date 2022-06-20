ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Arraignment for father accused of killing son in northwest Fresno postponed

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EQ7W_0gGEfG4c00

A father accused of shooting and killing his son appeared in court Monday morning.

An arraignment for William Wright Senior was postponed this morning in Fresno County Superior Court.

Last week, he was charged with one count of murder.

Police say Wright Senior shot his son, William Wright Junior, in the chest last Wednesday after an argument at a home in Northwest Fresno.

RELATED: Valley college football coach shot to death by father, police say

Wright Junior was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Wright Junior was a correctional officer in Chowchilla and was also a football coach at Reedley College and College of the Sequoias.

Wright Senior is expected to be back in court next Monday, June 27.

Comments / 3

LadyDozier
3d ago

this is a horrible story, what makes a father do that to their own son let alone I could possibly understand if his son had a gun too but he didn't all he did was debate over disciplining children is just sad

Reply
3
 

