Bow your heads and say a prayer over the separation of church and state, may it rest in peace. Who knows, doing so may someday entitle you to a government subsidy. During a week in which much of our focus is on the public assault on our democratic values that took place on Jan. 6—and just as a looming Supreme Court decision seems all-but-certain to strip away the federal guarantee of reproductive rights at any moment—that same court may have more stealthily put the dagger in another principle on which our nation was founded.

RELIGION ・ 6 HOURS AGO