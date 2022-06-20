ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton appoint new Academy Director, Tait & Baines promoted

By Calvin
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the departure of David Unsworth, Everton have shaken up the youth structure under new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. The former Wolves administrator had previously indicated that he would look to separate the role of Academy Director from the coach of the Under-23s, having done both jobs at Wolverhampton...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

