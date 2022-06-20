ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zz3kU_0gGEbhqx00

The San Francisco Giants (37-28) open a four-game road series against the Atlanta Braves (38-29) Monday. First pitch is 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

This is the first game between the two teams this season.

The Giants lost 4-3 in the series finale Sunday 4-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates but took 2 of 3 games in the road series. They have won 7 of their last 9 games overall.

The Braves lost 2 of 3 games to the Chicago Cubs but won the finale on Sunday 6-0 to finish their road trip 4-2. They have won 15 of their last 17 games.

Giants at Braves projected starters

RHP Logan Webb vs. LHP Max Fried

Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA) makes his 14th start. He has a 1.18 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 7.8 K/9 through 78 2/3 IP.

  • Threw 7 scoreless innings with 5 hits allowed in his last start as he picked up the win in a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday.
  • The Giants are 9-4 in his starts this season.

Fried (7-2, 2.90 ERA) makes his 14th start. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 through 80 2/3 IP.

  • Has won his last 7 decisions.
  • The Braves are 9-4 in his starts and have won his last 5 appearances.

Giants at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Giants +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Braves -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Giants +1.5 (-170) | Braves -1.5 (+135)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Giants at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Giants 4, Braves 3

The Giants have been on a little roll, but not like the one the Braves have been on. The Braves had a 14-game win streak that was snapped in their last series and have won 15 of 17 games while the Giants have won 7 of their last 9 contests.

Both teams are 9-4 with tonight’s starters on the mound.

The Giants are 18-14 on the road and the Braves are 20-14 at home.

Atlanta is 12-14 against teams with winning records, while the Giants are 17-15.

I am going to LEAN GIANTS (+125).

The Giants are 32-33 ATS overall this season but 19-13 ATS on the road.

The Braves are 36-31 ATS on the season and 15-19 ATS at home.

Fried allowed 4 runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last outing while Webb threw 7 scoreless frames in his last start.

Take the GIANTS +1.5 (-170).

This will have the feel of a playoff matchup despite that it’s still June with two aces on the mound.

Four of the Giants’ last 5 games and 6 of the last 8 have had 7 or fewer runs.

The Braves, though, have had 8 or more runs in 6 of their last 8 contests.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-120).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

