Lexington, Ky. (June 21, 2022) – RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, today honored its 2022 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees. Former U.S. Congressman and Governor Ernie Fletcher and former Governor Steve Beshear are recipients of the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials or public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.

