Agricultural Youth Mentorship Program Back Again in 2022!

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A West Bend Man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-43 south of Sheboygan Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls at 9:22 about the crash in the Northbound lanes at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson – investigators say the motorcycle was northbound and changed lanes, hitting a guard rail. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Northbound Lanes of I-43 were closed down for about two hours, and a cause hasn’t been determined. The name of the driver who was killed won’t be released until after 10 Thursday morning. Kohler Police, Town of Wilson First Responders, The Highway Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance assisting at the scene.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO