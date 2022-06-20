Agricultural Youth Mentorship Program Back Again in 2022!
By Joanna Guza
wxerfm.com
2 days ago
Farmer for a Day youth mentorship program is back again on August 3-6 during the Winnebago County Fair in Oshkosh, WI. This agricultural mentorship program connects local youth to agriculture, STEAM, the county fair and other hands-on activities to encourage continued...
The Denmark FFA Chapter was named the state winner of the 2021 National Chapter Award at the 93rd Wisconsin FFA Convention. The Denmark FFA advisors are Mary Handrich and Marty Nowak. This program recognizes the chapters for their overall Program of Activities that include three major areas: Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
Brayden Peter of the Howards Grove FFA is a Wisconsin Star Farmer. The Star Farmer Award recognizes students in production agriculture working with entrepreneurship programs, ranging from animals to crops. Brayden raises nineteen breeding and two market show pigs on his family farm, Peter Family Show Pigs. He currently owns...
MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) today applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) direction of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies to supplement the work of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). Speaking at WCMA member Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, WI on Monday, USDA officials added they will also make $22.9 million in agency appropriations available to DBIA and three other innovation centers operating nationwide in Fiscal Year 2022.
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 6/24/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16ish things happening around Sheboygan!. The 3rd Annual Sheboygan Night Market is tonight (Friday) at Sheboygan’s City Green. Vendors, food trucks, music, family zone, 50/50 and beverages! https://visitsheboygan.com/event/night-market-2/2022-06-24/ It’s Sheboygan’s 78th Annual Greek Fest Weekend...
Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
Summer is “high season” not only for tourism here, but also for maintenance on the roads traveled when touring. In the City of Sheboygan, a few more were added to the list on Wednesday. On Thursday, June 23rd, Zimbal Avenue between North 7th and 8th Streets will be...
According to court documents and online reports, the former Plymouth City Administrator, Jordan Skiff, is suing the city for his firing last October. Skiff claims he was fired only 9 months into his job for what he called a “vague lack of confidence”. His lawsuit also reportedly claims the firing was done in violation of his contract.
Operating vehicles while intoxicated is a “no-no” on the road, and also on the water. An effort coordinated between the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the state DNR and others will help emphasize that point during the upcoming July 4th weekend with Operation Dry Water. The three-day weekend will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A West Bend Man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-43 south of Sheboygan Wednesday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls at 9:22 about the crash in the Northbound lanes at Weeden Creek Road in the Town of Wilson – investigators say the motorcycle was northbound and changed lanes, hitting a guard rail. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Northbound Lanes of I-43 were closed down for about two hours, and a cause hasn’t been determined. The name of the driver who was killed won’t be released until after 10 Thursday morning. Kohler Police, Town of Wilson First Responders, The Highway Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance assisting at the scene.
Comments / 0