Owens announces 2022 Artist in Residence

June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO