ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Owens announces 2022 Artist in Residence

sent-trib.com
 2 days ago

PERRYSBURG — The Owens Community College Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host Lee Fearnside and Simone Spruce, both of Toledo, as this year’s Artist in Residence. Fearnside and Spruce will be featuring “Dissecting the Meaning of Community” exhibits that respond to the events of 2020...

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

History of the fest: Black Swamp Arts celebrating 29 years

The Black Swamp Arts Festival gave a thanks on Thursday to the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green for their support of the Youth Arts Village. Todd Ahrens, 2022 festival chair, spoke about the 29th festival. “I’m really here today to say thank you. Kiwanis has been a big sponsor of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Enjoy music in Perrysburg this week

PERRYSBURG — Listen to jazz and bluegrass this week during the lunch in the park and farmers markets concerts. The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with the Dave Kosmyna Trio from noon to 1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St. The series will continue every Wednesday through August.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Fun Firefly Nights

Roman Kiesel (top), 5, blows bubbles in the kids area Friday along Main Street during Firefly Nights in downtown Bowling Green. Brittany Ball, left, and Jennifer Baeslack, both with Glovation Circus entertain during the festival. Firefly Nights will return on the third Friday in July and August.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 6-22-2022

The Wood County Amateur Radio Club will participate in Field Day on the Wood County Museum grounds Saturday and Sunday. This is an annual event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League. There will be several shortwave radio stations set up with temporary antennas and powered by portable generators or...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Perrysburg, OH
Entertainment
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
sent-trib.com

Jeffrey Morgan Daman

Jeffrey Morgan Daman, 59, of West Hollywood, CA passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022. He was born on February 19, 1963 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lloyd and Mary (Morgan) Daman, Pemberville, OH. Jeff is survived by his parents, brothers, Mike (Carol) Daman, Fort Wayne, IN, Jim (Terri) Daman,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
sent-trib.com

James “Jim” Bell

James “Jim” Bell, age 45, of Luckey, OH passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1976 in Tiffin, OH to John H. and Connie A. (Collier) Bell. Jim would grow up to eventually meet Laura E. Wolf and they were married on March 9, 2007 in Perrysburg, OH. He and Laura raised 2 children and celebrated 15 years of marriage together.
LUCKEY, OH
sent-trib.com

Marietta Johnson

Marietta Johnson, 84, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville. She was born on March 31,1938 to Freeman and Etta (Little) Newsome in Virgie, KY. On January 6, 1956 she married Homer Johnson in Virgie, KY and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2017. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage and raised 2 sons.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Carol Ann Black

Carol Ann Black, 93, formerly of Erie, PA passed away on June 15 in Bowling Green, OH. She was born in Erie to Clarence Mungle and Mabel (Harrington) Mays. She graduated from Lawrence Park High School and became a Registered Nurse after graduating from Hamot Hospital School of Nursing in Erie.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jim Lehrer
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Ellis Marsalis Jr.
sent-trib.com

Toledo School for the Arts has openings for sixth-graders

TOLEDO — Toledo School for the Arts has announced that the Arts Schools Network Board of Directors has designated Toledo School for the Arts an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-27. TSA is one of nine schools, and the only one in Ohio, to receive the designation for this period. TSA has held the Exemplary School designation continuously since 2011.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

William “Bill” Kaetzel

William “Bill” Kaetzel, 94, of Vonore, Tennessee and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1928 to the late Edward and Madge (Canterbury) Kaetzel in Wood County. He married Ruby Alma (Herr) Kaetzel on May 17, 1947 and she survives him.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Nancy Lee Bilow

Nancy Lee Bilow, 86, of Malinta, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Vancrest Health Center in Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 11, 1935, to George and Margaret (Hodge) Main. Nancy married Earl Bilow at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on July 3, 1993.
MALINTA, OH
sent-trib.com

Harold Jens Nelson

Harold Jens Nelson, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after a short illness. Harold was born in Portage, Wisconsin to Orville and Mary (Hoder) Nelson on April 16, 1939. He married Judy (Beahm) Nelson in 1960, and they were married for 55 years until she passed away in June of 2015.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Poetry#Spruce
sent-trib.com

June Eileen Vogtsberger

June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Owens president gets 3% pay increase

PERRYSBURG – The Owens Community College president has received a pay raise. The board of trustees as its June 7 meeting announced that President Dione Somerville’s employment agreement was amended to include a 3% increase to her base salary, a $200 increase to her monthly auto allowance, and a 1% increase to her retirement plan contribution.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Great Race makes Perrysburg pit stop

The Great Race cross-country antique car rally rolled into downtown Perrysburg Tuesday. Around 130 drive teams from across the globe made the stop with their vintage automobiles. The cars have a driver and a navigator, plus traveling pit crews of as many as nine, keeping the Great Race moving from...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man arrested for menacing

A Perrysburg man was arrested Monday after he refused to leave the hospital. Joey Bates, 54, was taken to jail and charged with criminal trespass, menacing and criminal mischief/tampering with security systems. Officers were dispatched to Wood County Hospital at 7 p.m. for a male who had been discharged but...
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
sent-trib.com

Blotter: 6-22-22

Underage/under the influence, criminal mischief: Gavin Thobe, of Fort Recovery. Operating a vehicle with invalid license plates: Curt Foust, BG. Failure to register/expired tags, display of license plates: Christopher Turley, Fostoria. Driving under suspension: Justice Botton, Fostoria. Police responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down indictments

A Toledo man is in jail after he was indicted for sexual conduct with a minor. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Dylan Michaels Aldrich, 30, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. On April 10, he allegedly engaged...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

''We’re as safe as possible': Teachers, staff won't be armed in BG schools

The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has policies in place to prohibit staff from having firearms on school property, and that will not change anytime soon. During his report at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci said school communities were shaken again last month by the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered an elementary school and killed 19 students and two adults.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Township gets 6 road bids

MILLBURY — Six bids have been received for road projects in Lake Township. The trustees opened the bids at the June 7 meeting, and may decide on them at Tuesday’s meeting. The East Lawn Addition, north of Ohio 51, includes Millicent Avenue from Millbury Road to Cason Street, Cason from Millicent Avenue to Route 51, Mable Street from Millicent to Route 51, Harriet Street from Millicent to Route 51, Summit Street from Millbury Road to Kearsly Street and Kearsley from Millicent to Route 51.
MILLBURY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy