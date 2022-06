After two years of finding its sea — er, space — legs, the Space Force is starting to vie for more influence at home and on the battlefield. In its first two years, the Space Force has focused on organizing, training and equipping its troops for U.S. Space Command, which directs those people and resources for daily missions. Military space assets are the backbone of communications across the joint force, track missile launches, catalog debris that could slam into satellites, take pictures of Earth from orbit and more.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO