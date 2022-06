[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the U.S. can assert its economic dominance.]. For a few years now, China has been hampering its own economic engagement with the European Union. Chinese diplomats are often described as “wolf warriors” as they aggressively, sometimes offensively, assert China’s interests in the international arena. As a result, even in the absence of a serious, robust U.S. government approach to trade with Europe or anywhere else in the world, China’s aggression has inadvertently helped keep the U.S. in the game.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO