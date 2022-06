(Lincoln, NE) -- A teen is arrested following a pursuit in Lincoln Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 2:00 Tuesday morning, a trooper spotted two motorcycles without license plates stopped on O street. Investigators say the trooper attempted to pull the motorcyclists near 56th and O, but both fled at a high rate of speed. The NSP says the trooper initiated a pursuit, as the motorcycles fled eastbound outside city limits. The state patrol says one motorcyclist turned northbound, while the other continued on Highway 34 with speeds of around 100 miles per hour.

