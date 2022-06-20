Bolts return home after embarrassing loss

June 21, 2022 - In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he is retiring from football. Gronkowski retired as New England Patriot before the 2019 season, only to follow his friend and former teammate to Tampa Bay in 2020. In his farewell address, Gronkowski relayed a college assignment that required him to write about a dream job and where it would take place. He wrote that he wanted to play professional football in Tampa for the Buccaneers. “And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last two years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college,” he said. “Big time.” Gronkowski, 33, is a lock to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the mandatory five-year waiting period. In 11 seasons, the last two with the Bucs, the dominant tight end won four Super Bowls and caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

