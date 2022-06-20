ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bolts return home after embarrassing loss

stpetecatalyst.com
 3 days ago

June 20, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in familiar territory as they return home after dropping two games on the road...

stpetecatalyst.com

markerzone.com

STAMKOS GETS ANNOYED WITH TAMPA BAY FANS FOR THROWING GARBAGE ON THE ICE AFTER BOLTS' WIN

Throwing garbage on the ice at a hockey game is never a good idea. It seems especially silly after your team just pulled off a huge win to get back into the Stanley Cup Final. Following Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Colorado at home Monday night, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was clearly annoyed as he was celebrating with his teammates and fans started throwing garbage on the ice. Stamkos pleaded with the crowd to stop, and it was clear he was getting annoyed.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Colorado visits Tampa Bay with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -112, Lightning -108; over/under is 6. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Avalanche lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Source: Florida Panthers hiring ex-Jets coach Paul Maurice

TAMPA, Fla. -- Paul Maurice has been hired as the new head coach of the Florida Panthers, replacing interim coach Andrew Brunette, a source confirmed to ESPN. Maurice, 55, stepped down from the Winnipeg Jets after 29 games this season, ending a nine-year stint with the franchise. He has coached 1,685 regular-season NHL games, the fourth most in NHL history, and is seventh in career wins with 775. He previously coached the Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, Hartford Whalers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
SUNRISE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Bolts strike back

June 21, 2022 - Just two days after a potentially demoralizing beating at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Tampa Bay Lightning came home and returned the favor. Returning to the friendly confines of Amalie Arena Monday night, the Bolts put on an offensive display that resulted in the Avalanche benching their goaltender midway through the 6-2 Tampa Bay victory. Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat opened the scoring for the Lightning in the first period, followed by Nick Paul, Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry in the middle frame. Andrei Vasilevskiy played solid defense against the high-powered Colorado offense, with the two Avalanche goals coming on powerplays after Tampa Bay penalties. Now down 2-1 in the best-of-seven final, the Lighting will once again look to defend their home ice on Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

June 21, 2022 - In a lengthy Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he is retiring from football. Gronkowski retired as New England Patriot before the 2019 season, only to follow his friend and former teammate to Tampa Bay in 2020. In his farewell address, Gronkowski relayed a college assignment that required him to write about a dream job and where it would take place. He wrote that he wanted to play professional football in Tampa for the Buccaneers. "And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last two years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college," he said. "Big time." Gronkowski, 33, is a lock to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the mandatory five-year waiting period. In 11 seasons, the last two with the Bucs, the dominant tight end won four Super Bowls and caught 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Lightning vs. Avalanche odds, NHL picks, Game 4 prediction from proven hockey model

The eyes of the hockey world will be on Amalie Arena on Wednesday evening. The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche in a pivotal Game 4 matchup of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. Colorado won the first two games, highlighted by a blowout Game 2 victory. Tampa Bay returned the favor in Game 3 by scoring six goals and avoiding a 3-0 series deficit.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NHL Conn Smythe Trophy Odds Update (Lightning Players Show Value Following Game 3 Win)

The Tampa Bay Lightning got a much needed win last night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. They were able to bring the series to 2-1, avoiding a dreaded 3-0 deficit. Not only did the Lightning win, but they won in dominant fashion. Tampa Bay won 6-2, which sent a message that the back-to-back champs aren't going to be an easy out. The win also helped vault some of the Lightning players back into contention for the Conn Smythe award.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals

The Tampa Bay Lighting are on the brink of elimination following Game 4's overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning did not trail the entire game until it was all over. Just over 12 minutes into overtime, Avalanche center Nazem Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for the game-winner, as the […] The post Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Stanley Cup Final Series Odds (Lightning Remain Big Underdogs Headed into Game 4 vs. Avalanche)

The Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final had a familiar feeling for the defending two-time champions. After losing two straight to begin the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Rangers on the road, the Lightning stormed back to win the next four in a row; capturing the series 4-2 and moving on to the Final. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 8-1 at home during the postseason, while Tampa improved to 9-4 all-time in the playoffs after a shutout in the previous game.
TAMPA, FL

