LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - She used to work for a Fortune 500 company, but these days she’s her own boss, cooking up success in the kitchen. Deanna Brown entered the food business by selling cheesecakes on Lansing’s Martin Luther King Boulevard and graduated to preparing a number of orders inside her very own shop. She opened Everything is Cheesecake, now a popular Lansing spot, almost four years ago in the City’s south side.

LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO