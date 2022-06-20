ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, NJ

This Maximalist’s House Is a “Thrifted Rainbow Fun Time”

By Apartment Therapy Submissions
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleName: Sara Rothwell, my husband, Peter, and our two cats, Heaney and Yeats. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband, Peter, and I moved to the United States in 2015 from Dublin, Ireland. We lived in Park Slope, Brooklyn for...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: This ’90s Kitchen Became Way More Spacious After a Smart Layout Change

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

What Size Rug Should Go Under a King Bed?

Area rugs offer a slew of benefits stylistically and functionally. They provide an extra layer of comfort, texture, and color. They define areas of a room and make elements feel more cohesive. Plus, rugs are much easier to clean than wall to wall carpeting. In the bedroom, they are particularly covetable — no one likes cold floors right of bed, and area rugs provide a warm, soft landing for your feet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
State
New Jersey State
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

We’re Obsessed With Henry Golding’s Minimalist Outdoor Living Space

Airy, soft, and natural are words often used when describing the ultimate Southern California home. In the 1920s, renowned Golden State architect Rudolph Schindler described his own model residence as having “the garden become an integral part of the house. The distinction between indoors and the out-of-doors will disappear.” Today, actor Henry Golding’s Los Angeles home is a perfect example of this idea. Designed by the studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU), Henry shares his home with his wife, Liv Lo, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyla. Their home, which has design influences representative of their mixed heritage background—both partners come from families of Asian and Anglo-European descent—is a blend of cultures, with special attention paid to the outdoor living space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Rainbow#Auction#This Maximalist S House#Swap Meet
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released Its Fan-Favorite Washable Rug In a New Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Rugs add texture and warmth to a room, but are also an under looked (no pun intended) design staple that complete any space. From vintage-style patterns for the living room and pop culture-inspired pieces for the kids’ bedrooms, there are plenty of styles to play around with, whether it be a runner or an area rug.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top Home Upgrade Trends For Summer 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer is a great time to get working on those home upgrades you may have been putting off, whether it’s a couple of quick DIY projects, like a peel and stick backsplash and lick of paint on your front door, or a full patio makeover to get your space ready for warm weather entertaining.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

This Cooling Dog Bed Will Give Your Pup Relief from the Summer Heat (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to enjoying the great outdoors with your pet this summer, nothing is more important than ensuring your beloved furry baby remains cool and comfortable. The dog days of summer can get hot, causing pups big and small to easily overheat — especially if they have an extra thick coat of fur. Whether you spend your days hiking under the sun with your Aussie or chilling in your apartment with your Chihuahua, it’s a good idea to have a quick and easy way to cool down your pup if necessary.
PET SERVICES
Apartment Therapy

5 Lessons My First Bedroom Makeover Taught My Dad and Me

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Am I the only one who still remembers flipping through their very first PB Teen catalog? I was 14 and had just started to develop my own sense of style when it arrived in the mail. I walked in the back door as I silently questioned my Abercrombie miniskirt — was it really me? — and suddenly saw the catalog on the kitchen island. I tucked it under my arm, brought it straight up to my room, and spent the afternoon circling every item I loved.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

These Game-Changing Amazon Organizers Helped Me Finally Get My Cluttered Closet Under Control

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m good at paring down areas of my home when necessary, but truth be told, I’ve never been a minimalist. I love an abundance of closet and shelf space, and always have an eye out for affordable, space-saving organization solutions. I’ve installed drill-free over-the-door storage in multiple rooms, added bins to my pantry, and there are more doors in my apartment with Command hooks than without. I know it might sound like a lot, but it actually makes my apartment look neater. Having those organization solutions not only helps to keep my space tidy, but it forces me to consider what to keep and what to get rid of, guilt-free.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy