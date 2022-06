Almost three years into the pandemic, you should already know by now the importance of getting up after long hours of sitting in front of the computer. Health is wealth, but because most of us are still cooped up at home, it may be best to look for ways to get moving despite the limitations. Sure, you can buy all the sports equipment that can fit in your home gym and buy all the stylish workout clothes, but for many of us that need to sit for hours to concentrate on work, a standing desk may be more beneficial. Standing more often can put you in a better mood, while doing it frequently may make you feel healthier and more energized. With such a straightforward tool, you can start small in making better choices when it comes to health and fitness.

