June gloom has burned off and Independence Day is right around the corner, bringing to mind visions of melting ice cream cones and blossoming fireworks displays. But this year, agencies are once again warning against illegal and unlicensed fireworks, with Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer doubling down on annual messaging about the danger of illegal fireworks. And with continued hot, dry and windy conditions across Los Angeles County, notably nearby in the Santa Monica Mountains, errant fireworks could spell disaster this Fourth of July.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO