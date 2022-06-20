ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Landlords, tenants anxious ahead of Rent Guidelines Board vote

By Louis Finley
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rent Guidelines Board will meet on Tuesday at the Great Hall at Cooper Union in the East Village to vote on proposed increases to rent-stabilized units. For one-year leases, rents could go up 2% to 4%. For two-year leases, rents could go up between 4% and 6%. “They’re...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Rent increase approved for regulated apartments in NYC after vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With inflation hitting New Yorkers hard, the Rent Guidelines Board approved a rent increase for regulated units. Rent will go up 3.25% for 1-year leases and 5% on 2-year leases for rent-stabilized units. The hike was approved in a 5-4 vote. Around 1 million apartments will be impacted. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Rent Guidelines Board votes for rent hikes for millions of New Yorkers

Two million rent-stabilized tenants will see their rents rise after the Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 to implement the highest rent hike in nearly a decade. Rents will increase 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases beginning in October of this year. Tenants advocates rallied loudly inside and...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Final vote today on increasing rent for stabilized apartments

NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board will hold a final vote Tuesday regarding rent increases. If approved, two million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments could see their rents rise. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports more on the last-minute pleas ahead of the crucial vote for New Yorkers. Tension and anxiety are reaching a high for some of more than a million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments. In just a few hours, these tenants will find out if they will be paying more for where they live. "The rent increase is terrible," one tenant said. "Right now, I'm paying $1,400....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
The Jewish Press

ODA Primary Health Care Network Opens Branch in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Community leaders, government officials and community members joined the grand opening event for the ODA Primary Health Care Network branch in Crown Heights on Tuesday evening, COLLive.com reported. The large, gleaming new medical center at 779 East New York Avenue in Crown Heights boasts 30 examination rooms, state-of-the-art medical equipment...
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

Does Eric Adams Own This Brooklyn Apartment? It’s Complicated.

During his successful campaign for mayor last year, Eric Adams was dogged by a gnawing ethical question concerning his failure to disclose ownership of a Brooklyn apartment. On Wednesday, Mr. Adams had an opportunity to clarify his real estate entanglements and put the issue to rest. But instead of clearing up the matter, the mayor only sowed more confusion.
BROOKLYN, NY
tag24.com

"Nasty" NYC school lunches get thumbs up from Mayor Adams

New York, New York - Mayor Eric Adams defended the apparently not-so-great-tasting New York City public school lunches as a "transformation in your taste buds" after parents and students knocked them. When some students took to social media to complain about the "slathered diarrhea all over my plate" – aka...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Landlord#The Rent Guidelines Board#New Yorker
NY1

Rent Guidelines Board to hold final vote on hikes Tuesday night

The Rent Guidelines Board will hold its final vote on a controversial proposal to raise rent stabilized tenants’ monthly payments Tuesday night. The board’s nine members are set to cast their votes in the Great Hall at Cooper Union in the East Village at 7:30 p.m., a schedule posted to the board’s website shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

The New York City Recovery Index: June 20

New York City’s economic recovery index rose by two points for the week ending June 11, 2022, reaching a score of 75 out of 100. Large increases were recorded in rental vacancies and restaurant reservations, along with a slight increase in home sales. Meanwhile, subway ridership recorded a slight decline, while the COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Curbed

What Landlords Privately Think About the Real-Estate Boom

Rental bidding wars, 70 percent rent increases, and the lowest vacancy rate in 14 years: What does a landlord think?. A year ago, property owners were doing anything they could to woo tenants: paying broker’s fees, offering multiple months of free rent, even giving away Pelotons. In February 2021, the Manhattan vacancy rate stood at 11.79 percent. Within a few months, everything changed. As people flocked to the city last spring in anticipation of a reopening that never really happened, the vacancy rate plummeted and the rental market turned brutally competitive. Renters started reporting increases of 50, 60, and even 70 percent on lease renewals. Desirable apartments now receive hundreds of inquiries. There are lines around the block at open houses and baseline 15 percent broker fees. Bidding wars, unheard of until last year, now happen in nearly a quarter of Brooklyn and Manhattan apartments, according to the latest Douglas Elliman market report. Net effective median rents in Manhattan, whose rental market was battered by the pandemic more than any other in New York, hit their highest level ever — $4,000 a month — in May. The Manhattan vacancy rate is down to 1.77 percent.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

New York City approves biggest rent hikes in a DECADE: Panel says landlords can charge extra 5% for around one million rent-regulated apartments despite tenants already crippled by cost of living crisis

New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC workers can get their jobs back if they get vaccinated

NEW YORK -- New York City workers who were fired because they were unvaccinated now have a chance to get their jobs back, sources confirm to CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer.   Former employees received a memo Friday saying they can return to work if they become fully vaccinated. They have until June 30 to get their first dose, and need to make arrangements for their second dose by August 15.Several workers protested the vaccine mandate put in place by the de Blasio administration. In February, more than 1,400 lost their jobs for refusing to comply. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy