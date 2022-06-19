ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL, MO
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Woman Injured When Car Overturns

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Merissa A. Bailey of Warrensburg, was in the 1800 block of NW 2 Highway at 5:19 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking an object in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Johnson County, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, MO
Accidents
City
Holden, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Lone Jack, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Awesome 92.3

SFD, Pettis County Fire Battle Blaze at 640 East 10th

The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early this morning at 640 E. 10th Street. The fire appears to have originated in the attic, and fire was visible when firefighters arrived. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that all residents were able to escape the burning structure,...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For June 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers contacted Blake Perez about a license plate which had been recovered on a stolen vehicle. The victim checked his car and found his front license plate to be missing. There is nothing to indicate that Perez was involved in the theft of the vehicle. Due to the plate not being reported stolen at the time the vehicle was recovered, it was left on the vehicle when it was towed to the car lot. Officers contacted the owner of the car lot, who stated that she had thrown the license plate away.
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Joco#Centerpoint Hospital#Life Flight
Awesome 92.3

Holden Man Injured After Sideswiping Truck

A Holden man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Mazda Tribute, driven by 31-year-old Jacob D. Carver of Holden, was on Highway B, south of SW 1000th Road at 7:11 p.m., when he traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Derek L. Culbertson of Holden.
HOLDEN, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Firefighters Memorial Ride Is This Saturday

Jeremy Pepin, vice president Sedalia Firefighters Local 103, reminded Council members Monday night of the 13th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride, scheduled for this Saturday at Liberty Park. The ride raises money for local scholarships and also maintains the Firefighters Memorial, located at the park. A ceremony is slated for 10:30...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Hughesville Teen Injured After Prius Becomes Airborne

A Hughesville teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by 19-year-old Ty P. Hart of Hughesville, was on Highway FF, north of NE 700th Road at 9:55 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Toyota became airborne, then struck an embankment.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

New ‘Forta-Fi’ Asphalt Material Used In North Quincy Roadway Project

Three blocks of North Quincy Avenue were rebuilt Monday by Sedalia Street Crews and Mayor Dawson was quite pleased with what he witnessed. “We're re-building some roads. (This project) got bumped up the list. We had base failure, to where we were getting eight- and nine-inch ruts in the road in the asphalt. So they dug out all those spots and put new rock base in, and then milled off the top two inches. Then they come back with a fortified asphalt that is just as strong as cement,” Mayor Andrew Dawson told KSIS Monday morning.
QUINCY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Awesome 92.3

Miller Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero For May

It's time for us to check out our latest Unsung Hero here in West Central Missouri. This month's Hero was nominated by her daughter Mindy. Most of Sedalia knows my mom as "Busbarn Connie". She has worked for First Student since 1978. Connie makes sure it all happens. She gets up at all hours of the night to check roads for the safety of the children when it has snowed. Earlier in her career in cold weather she had to start all the buses for the day. She maps all the bus routes and drives them numerous times to make sure the times were just right to post in the Democrat for the Sedalia community. Connie is an unsung hero for not only this community but for the children of this community. She does so much more behind the scenes that really the community does not hear about when it comes to school buses.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Love Fudge? Then It’s Great to Live in West Central Missouri

The first time I tried fudge was on a family vacation in Kansas City. My parents bought some of it from a shop during a family vacation when we visited Crown Center. So I've always associated fudge with Kansas City. Now obviously, that's not the case. You can find great fudge in many places around the United States. And maybe the world. Yet, if you love fudge. It's great to live in West Central Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Council Opts To Buy Two Squad Trucks for SFD

Monday night's City Council meeting led off with passage of an ordinance authorizing a three-year agreement between the City of Sedalia, the Sedalia Fire Department and Brycer, LLC, for use of a Compliance engine at no cost to the City. A presentation on the Compliance Engine was given to Council...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

A Restaurant New To Sedalia Will Be Built In This Field

There's a new restaurant coming to Sedalia, and if you like chicken you might be very pleased with what's going to be built out in front of the hotel (by the Staples and the Scooters) on Highway 50. Signs went up along the street proclaiming that RSolution from GJ Brokerage...
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy