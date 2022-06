As dangerous heat continues to threaten residents of major U.S. cities, some are more vulnerable to the persisting conditions than others. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 600 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. every year, The Associated Press says heat contributes to some 1,500 deaths each year, with advocates estimating that about half of those killed are homeless.

