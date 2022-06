Port St. Lucie - Wednesday June 21, 2022: Two separate fires in Port St. Lucie displaced 5 people Wednesday night. St. Lucie County firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3000 block of SE Farley road Wednesday night where two residents, and their two dogs, were displaced by a fire that started in their garage. The Red Cross was called to assist. There were no injuries.

